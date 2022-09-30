Solenoid Valves Market Size to Hit USD 6.72 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.25% | Adroit Market Research

The rising need of programmed liquid stream regulators for differed sorts of plants and hardware is working on the dependence on solenoid valves advancing the advancement of worldwide solenoid valves market.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market experts and latest studies have anticipated that the global solenoid valves market is expected to reach USD 6.72 Billion by 2030 & grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The increasing demand for better performance of manufacturing and other industries, improved efficiency of fuel, reduction in emissions, rising adoption of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles range, has led to the development of innovative solenoid valve systems. The rising demand for solenoid valves to meet the engineering demands and ever-increasing performance demands is driving the global solenoid valves market.

Solenoid valves have been used for several years in various industries and many leading companies. The solenoid valves are also designed for the use with aggressive liquids or gases, such as flushing, cleaning or buffer solution. Also, solenoid valves are witnessing higher demand in the solenoid valves. Solenoid valves are used in various environments and consist of various application segments. Solenoid valves are used as a central component in the fluid control systems in processing plants.

Key players operating in the global solenoid valves market are:

Emerson Automation Solutions

HYDAC Technology

The Lee Company

Swagelok Company

Bimba Manufacturing

AVENTICS

Ausco, Aquatrol

All Air

Alkon

Aalborg Instruments & Controls

Humphrey Products Company

Solenoid valves cause low environmental impact, are highly reliable, provide longer service life, lighter, faster, and minimize overall power consumption. Furthermore, solenoid valves are designed to work in high pressure, high speed, or extreme temperatures that are highly reliable in complex environments. Most importantly, it is easy to attain precise control, accuracy, and higher tolerance using solenoid valves.

The key factors such as growing demand for solenoid valves in different processing industries, rising demand for greater process automation, growing focus on water treatment plants are significantly driving the global solenoid valves market.

The development of new technologies for current and emerging vehicle architectures, increasing regulatory demand for production of better performance vehicles, rising focus on fuel efficiency, and stringent regulations enacted to reduce emissions provide viable opportunities for the growth of global solenoid valves market.

Furthermore e-mobility and autonomous vehicle architectures advancements, and growing focus on achieving intelligent and innovative solutions is propelling the global solenoid valves market further.

The global solenoid valves market is classified into stainless steel, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS), Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Cast Iron, Brass, and Bronze on the basis of material type. Among these, the stainless steel segment held the largest market share and is anticipated to gain rapid popularity for use in solenoid valves. The key factors such as high resistance to corrosion, strength, durability have increased the demand of stainless steel manufactured solenoid valves.

The global solenoid valves market is classified into Pneumatic and Hydraulic Circuits, Automation, Industrial and Manufacturing Plant Valve Actuators, Medical, Pharmaceutical and Food Manufacturing on the basis of Application. Among these, solenoid valves witnessed greater demand in Industrial and Manufacturing Plant Valve Actuators.

Table Of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Solenoid Valves Market by Principal Of Operation, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

4.1. Direct-Operated Solenoid Valves

4.2. Semi-Direct Operated Solenoid Valves

4.3. Indirect Operated

5. Solenoid Valves Market by Medium, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5.1. Neutral Liquids

5.2. Gases

6. Solenoid Valves Market by Size, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6.1. Medical

6.2. Appliance

6.3. Transportation

6.4. Power Generation And Industrial Equipment

6.5. Other Light To Heavy-Duty Service Applications

7. Solenoid Valves Market by Size, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

7.1. 1/8 Inch

7.2. ¼ Inch

7.3. 3/8 Inch

7.4. ½ Inch

7.5. 1 Inch

7.6. Other Sizes

8. Solenoid Valves Market by Material, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

8.1. Brass

8.2. Nickel

8.3. Stainless Steel

9. Solenoid Valves Market by Region, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

10.1. Company Ranking

11. Company Profile

12. Appendix

