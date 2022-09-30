Satellite-Enabled IOT Market Growth & Size by 2027 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellite-Enabled IOT market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Satellite-Enabled IOT market during 2022-2028.

The global Satellite-enabled IOT market size was valued at USD 11372.92 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.31% during the forecast period, reaching USD 53167.87 million by 2027.

A satellite is an artificial or man-made object that revolves around Earth. It provides a bird’s eye view of large areas of Earth at the same time. It can collect more data at a quicker pace than the instruments on the ground. The Global Satellite-Enabled Internet of Things (IOT) Market revolves around satellite-based services, which are or will be utilized by billions of IOT components or devices on the surface of Earth.

Global Satellite-Enabled IOT Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Military-based IOT

Business-based IOT

Applications: -

Defense and Military

Civilian

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Eutelsat

SpaceX

Lockheed Martin

Inmarsat

Kepler Communications

MDA

Thales Alenia Space

Thuraya

SES

Orbital ATK

NanoAvionics

Key Benefits of Satellite-Enabled IOT Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Satellite-Enabled IOT Market

Detailed TOC of Global Satellite-enabled IOT Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Satellite-enabled IOT Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Satellite-enabled IOT Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Satellite-enabled IOT Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Satellite-enabled IOT Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Satellite-enabled IOT Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Satellite-enabled IOT Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Satellite-enabled IOT Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

