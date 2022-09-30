Online Event Ticketing Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Event Ticketing market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Online Event Ticketing market during 2022-2028.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Online Event Ticketing estimated at USD 58590 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 73280 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Online Event Ticketing Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Sports

Music & Other Live Shows

Movie

Fair and Festival

Others

Applications: -

16-24 Years

25-34 Years

35-44 Years

45-54 Years

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Live Nation Entertainment

Anschutz Entertainment Group

StubHub

Fandango

Razorgator

Yapsody

Atom Tickets LLC

Ticketleap, Inc.

SeatGeek

Tickpick

Bigtree Entertainment

Zoonga

