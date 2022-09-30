Leading Investment Management Firm Harbourfront Wealth Names Kim Thompson as SVP of Strategy and Advisor Services to Support in Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management ("Harbourfront" or the "Company"), a leading national investment management firm, today announced the appointment of Kim Thompson as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Advisor Services (“SVP”), effective September 6, 2022.



Thompson joins Harbourfront Wealth with over three decades of experience. She has a proven track record in business development, growing and transforming financial investment companies across multiple business units and functions, and building successful strategic plans for high-growth organizations. Notably, and prior to Harbourfront, Thompson held the title of Senior Vice President of Strategy and Chief Transformation Officer at Aviso Wealth.

In her new role as SVP, Thompson will join Harbourfront’s executive team and lead the enablement of strategic corporate business development to meet the firm’s strategic and financial goals. Thompson will directly oversee Business Development for Willoughby Asset Management, Harbourfront Wealth’s subsidiary under The Harbourfront Group. In addition, she will oversee additional and core facets of the business that fall under Harbourfront Wealth, including Human Resources, Advisor Practice Management, and Facilities. Thompson will lead the development of new education and training programs and practice management strategies for Watermark Private Portfolios.

"Harbourfront has incredible plans for this year that will continue to disrupt the industry and unlock new market opportunities, and I'm thrilled that Kim has joined our team at this time of massive growth,” says Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer at Harbourfront Wealth. “Kim's 35 years of dedication to the wealth management industry, coupled with her strategic development of successful businesses, makes her an exceptionally strong fit for our team.”

Thompson joins the Executive Team with Sandy Gerber, Harbourfront’s new CMO, following the successful close of a new partnership with Audax Private Equity Group , and nine-figure equity injection.

"I chose to join the Harbourfront team because of their vision to transform the financial industry and their infectious ‘can-do’ culture," says Kim Thompson. "I believe Harbourfront has a significant competitive advantage in the industry, consistent and proven success, and a compelling mission to empower advisors by enabling innovative product solutions and technology efficiencies."

Founded in 2013, the Canadian-owned independent wealth management and planning advisory firm group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 25 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high net worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a US SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm.