Skimlinks, a Taboola Company, Announces Winners of the Commerce Awards for Publishers 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skimlinks, a Taboola Company, has announced the winners of the fifth anniversary Commerce Awards for Publishers (CAPS). Over 200 submissions were received this year for the awards, which celebrate excellence in commerce content produced by large editorial publishers.

Expanded to a record 19 categories, the awards' winners were chosen by a panel of esteemed industry experts drawn from major affiliate networks AWIN, Rakuten Marketing, CJ and Partnerize, and leading industry media publications Digiday and AdWeek.

Alongside longtime participants such as Condé Nast and Hearst, this year's winners include new faces like CNN, theSkimm and Dow Jones.

"I believe over the next few years, e-commerce will become an even bigger driver of revenue for publisher sites," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola. "E-commerce has always been important, but the past two years especially have shown people gravitate to buy more online and seek out trusted publishers to help them discover and purchase products. The publishers at the CAPS event are a great example of what innovation and success in e-commerce look like."

"The CAPS continue to grow from strength to strength," adds Bill Glass, CEO Connexity. "It is great to be rewarding and recognising our fantastic publishers for a fifth year. Together, we've made commerce content more sophisticated, on our end by delivering new reports and surfacing more data and offers that publishers turn into articles that help their readers make good decisions when buying. This year once again, TheCAPS nominees and winners show off the potential of commerce content for publishers."

The winners of this year's awards are as follows:

Best Way Day Article: Purewow

Best Beauty Article: USA Today, Reviewed

Best Black Friday Article: Penske Media, SPY.com

Best Sustainability Article: CNN Underscored

Best Evergreen Article: New York Post

Best Holiday Campaign: theSkimm

Best Bedding / Mattress Article: Condé Nast, Architectural Digest

Best Streaming Article: Advance Local, AL.com

Best Technology Article: VICE Media

Best BIPOC-owned Business Article: Refinery 29

Best Female-founded Brand Article: Katie Couric Media

Best Special Occasion Article: The Knot

Best Travel Article: Hearst Magazines, Good Housekeeping

Best Kids and Parenting Article: Warner Bros. Discovery, HGTV

Best Back To School Article: Yahoo

Best Global Strategy: Hearst

Best Newcomer: Dow Jones

Fastest Growing Publisher: Trusted Media Brands

Industry Champion Award: Jackie Goldstein, New York Post

