Onix Pickleball Donates $10,000 to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

ONIX's Paddle with a Purpose campaign gives back to local charity IWIN Foundation

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONIX Pickleball is donating $10,000 to the Indiana Women in Need Foundation (IWIN) for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and launching a Paddle with a Purpose campaign to heighten awareness of this horrible disease. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds to help local Indiana men and women who might need assistance as well as have people support the effort in finding life-saving research. Paddle with a Purpose campaign consists of a complete line of pink pickleball products including the top-selling Evoke Premier paddle that is used by many pickleball professionals, pink pickleball sport bags, a pink pickleball paddle cover, and a pink sweat wristband, all supporting this great cause.

"ONIX is excited to help make a difference in our local community and beyond by donating proceeds to the IWIN. One in eight women are affected by breast cancer, and being able to commit to giving back is very special, especially for the second year in a row," says Emily Patton, ONIX Brand Manager. "We want to continue showing our support to our community, family, and friends. Everyone who participates in buying the pink products will be donating to this important cause."

The IWIN Foundation continues to support individuals that are currently in treatment for breast cancer statewide; they do this by securing and paying for individual services that relieve emotional, physical, and financial burdens. The IWIN states, "On behalf of the many Hoosiers served with this generous donation, we share our deepest gratitude with the teams at Onix Pickleball and Escalade Sports. Hoosiers struggling to afford basic needs, like transportation, meals, and childcare, during breast cancer treatment, will be given this enormous donation. The IWIN Foundation was rooted in the belief that communities coming together can achieve great things. This is a terrific example of an industry leader supporting some of our most vulnerable in their time of need."

The IWIN Foundation's vision is to be an innovative nonprofit organization, that is built on passion, dedication, and integrity, and where communities feel called to support their mission. They strive to grow and be recognized as the "neighbor next door" to all Indiana individuals enduring breast cancer.

"This donation will make an enormous impact on dozens of Hoosiers struggling to afford basic needs, like transportation, meals, and childcare, during breast cancer treatment. ONIX is not only an industry leader but also a community leader," says Debbie Laswell, Program Director of the IWIN Foundation. "The IWIN Foundation is deeply grateful for the generous support of ONIX Pickleball."

To support the IWIN Foundation and shop ONIX's complete line of pink products in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, click here. To learn more about the Indiana Women in Need Foundation, click here.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of all performance pickleball products such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since the founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

Contact: Emily Patton

ONIX Pickleball

Escalade Sports

epatton@escaladesports.com

Contact Information:

Emily Patton

Brand Manager

epatton@escaladesports.com



Related Files

FINAL ONIX Pickleball Paddle with a Purpose Press Release (1).docx

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment