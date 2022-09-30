Citrus Fiber Market Size, Global Industry Report, Share and development by 2030 | Alllied Market Research

Citrus Fiber

Citrus Fiber Market by Application, Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citrus Fiber Market is expected to witness significant growth due to numerous health benefits associated with citrus fiber, growth in demand for citrus fiber, and shift in preference for plant based foods.

The global citrus fiber market size was valued at $390.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $659.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5%.

Citrus fiber is made up of insoluble and soluble fiber components found in citrus fruits including oranges, lemons, and limes. It is a type of dietary fiber formed from the indigestible component of citrus fruits that generally goes through the human digestive system without being broken down or digested. These dietary fibers cannot be digested by human digestive system. This fiber helps in smooth bowel movement. There are numerous health benefits associated with consumption of citrus fibers that plays as an important factor in driving the global citrus fiber market growth. These fibers help to prevent certain diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels, and obesity.

Growth in use of citrus fibers in various industries such as bakery, sauces & seasonings, desserts, ice creams, beverages, flavorings, and coatings, exponentially propels the growth of the citrus fiber market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of citrus fibers is paving way for its increasing use in daily meals of health oriented consumers. Citrus fibers are also used in pet foods. It has a high water holding capacity and emulsification capabilities, both of which are important in the production of high-quality pet food and treats including kibble, biscuits, and injection-molded bones.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 disease in 2020 hampered the dietary fibers market. Governments imposed strict lockdowns and bans on travel rules to curb spread of the virus. Manufacturing facilities were either partially or completely shut down and the citrus fibers industry faced shortage of labor.

According to the citrus fiber market analysis, the global citrus fiber market is segmented based on application, and source. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into bakery, sauces & seasonings, meat & egg replacement, desserts & ice-creams, beverages, flavorings, & coatings, snacks & meals, and others.

The prominent citrus fibers industry players include AMC Group, Cargill Incorporated, Carolina Ingredients, CEAMSA, Citrus Extracts LLC, CP Kelco, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Edge Ingredients, FGF Trapani, Fiberstar, Inc., Golden Health, Hebei Lemont Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Ingredients by Nature, JRS Silvateam Ingredients S.r.l., Lucid Colloids Ltd., Nans Products, Naturex SA, Quadra Chemicals Ltd, and Royal DSM.

Key findings of the study

By application, the bakery held the highest market share, accounting for 24.7% of the global citrus fiber market.

By source, the orange segment held a major citrus fiber market share of 51.8%.

Region wise, North America held a major share of 42.5%.

