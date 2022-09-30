Alpha-methylstyrene Market To Worth USD 591.3 Million at a CAGR of 2.50% by 2028 | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increasing demand for alpha-methylstyrene by assay above 99% coupled with high investment in R&D of alpha-methylstyrene are fueling the market growth.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alpha-methylstyrene market is forecast to reach USD 591.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is an intermediate co-monomer used in a range of polymerization processes to improve impact and heat resistance of the polymers, plasticizers, resins and others. AMS competes with styrene for its better characteristics and over which it is more stable and easier for the handling process. The demand for the Alpha-Methylstyrene are propelling owing to the increasing demand of the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) thermoplastic polymer. ABS possesses the highest market in terms of revenue for AMS market with more than 26% of the overall market share in 2018. P-Cumylphenol, plasticizers, and waxes also add to the market growth substantially.
Major companies Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Versalis SPA, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings S.A., DOMO Chemicals, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., Omskiy Kauchuk, and Altivia Corporation.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin had a market share of 26.1% in the year 2018. The growing trend of using the ABS plastics in various end-use applications due to its highly recyclable and non-toxic properties, are actively helping the AMS market grow apace in the forecast period. The CAGR is calculated to be 3.2% during the period 2021 - 2028.
Plasticizers are essential to enable improved compound processing characteristics, as well as providing the flexibility in the end-use products. The alpha-methylstyrene is the salient co-product for the manufacturing process of the plasticizers. The plasticizers segment is growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period and would reach a market share of 15.3% by 2026.
Automotive components such as cavity seals, gaskets, gears, bears, and batteries are some of the end-use products which add to the revenue of the alpha-methylstyrene market. The impressive growing number of the automobiles especially in the developing countries are the high driving factors of the market. Automotive equipment segment will possess a market share of 13.8% by 2026.
Plastic manufacturing industries are the highest contributor of the market having a market share of 16.1% in 2018. Highly growing plastic products market has a high demand for the AMS and will be growing with a rate of 3.7% throughout the forecast period.
APAC, having the highest number of emerging economies coupled with the highest customer base of the consumer goods and appliance and due to the immense advancement in the manufacturing industries, is growing with the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea are some of the most valuable contributors in this region.
North America is accounted to achieve a significant market share of 22.7% by 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% in the forecast period.
Europe had the second highest market share of about 27.3% in 2018 and would grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the period 2019 – 2026.
Segments covered in the report:
Purity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Assay Above 99%
Assay Up To 99%
End-Use Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Plastic Manufacturing
Textile Industry
Home Décor
Polish & Dye
Automotive Equipment
Water Treatment
Food Additives
Paper Molding
Adhesives & Coatings
Odorants
Others
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin
P-Cumylphenol
Acrylic Resins
Waxes
Antioxidants
Plasticizers
Other Polymers
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
