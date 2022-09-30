Baby Care Products Market Size to Surpass USD 164.5 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global baby care products market is predicted to surpass around USD 164.5 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 85.3 billion in 2021 and growing at a notable CAGR of 7.57% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently published report on “Baby Care Products Market (By Product: Baby Skin Care, Baby Toiletries/Hair Care; By Buyer Type: Institutional Buyers, Residential Buyers; By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



Regional snapshots

Maximum growth will be registered in the Asia Pacific region due to the growing population in various nations like China as well as India. The demand for baby care products will grow constantly in the nations of the Asia Pacific region as there are many developing nations in this region. Dual income households will play a significant role in the growth of the market.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2202

North American region has dominated the market with the baby care products in the past and it shall register a significant growth during the forecast period. As many major manufacturers of baby care products are present in the North American region the awareness and the availability of innovative products will increase in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

By product, the baby toiletries/hair care segment held 66% market share in 2021.

The skin care segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment has generated 46% revenue share in 2021.

The specialty store segment is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 to 2030.

Asia Pacific region has captured 41% revenue share in 2021.





Report highlights

On the basis of the type of product , the toiletries and the hair care segment are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast. Large number of consumers across the world have created more demand for shampoos, conditioners, baby hair oil etc. The demand for the toiletries has also grown drastically and it shall boost the market growth in the coming years.

, the toiletries and the hair care segment are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast. Large number of consumers across the world have created more demand for shampoos, conditioners, baby hair oil etc. The demand for the toiletries has also grown drastically and it shall boost the market growth in the coming years. The skin care segment is expected to have a significant growth in the coming years and it is expected to grow with the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. The need for baby creams, soaps and baby wipes has grown well in the recent years. Increased purchasing power will drive the market growth for this particular segment during the forecast period.

is expected to have a significant growth in the coming years and it is expected to grow with the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. The need for baby creams, soaps and baby wipes has grown well in the recent years. Increased purchasing power will drive the market growth for this particular segment during the forecast period. The availability of these baby care products in the hypermarkets and the supermarkets will help in increasing the sales of these products to a great extent. Availability of a large variety of these products in terms of they are quality as well as the affordability will help in meeting the demand of different types of consumers. The availability of premium products in these stores will create more demand for baby care products.

Online sales of such products have also grown well in the recent years especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The availability of these products is specialty stores will also increase the number of purchases made by the regular customers. The availability of organic and natural products and many other premium products in such stores will create greater demand for baby care products.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2202

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 85.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 164.5 Billion Asia Pacific Market Share 41% in 2021 Europe Market Share 24% in 2021 CAGR 7.57% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players The Himalaya Drug Company, Unilever, California baby, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson

Market dynamics

Driver

The baby care products industry shall see a good growth in the coming years as the need for high quality products has increased in the recent years. The demand for clean label has also increased in the baby care products which shall help in the growth of the market during the forecast period. The demand for premium products has also increased as the purchasing power of the consumers has grown to a great extent and the availability of specialized products available in the baby care range which are used for the newborns will help in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. When it comes to the developing nations of the world the demand for these products has increased drastically as there has been an increase in the awareness related to the hygiene and cleanliness of a child.

Consumer behavior has also changed in these nations which will help in driving the growth of the market. Financially stable couples having babies have good demand for these products as the purchasing capacity of these people has increased. In the recent years the amount of women population which belongs to the working class has also increased across the world and this also happens to be a major factor for the growth of this market.

Restraints

The need for the materials which are environment friendly has grown in the recent years as the consumers seek infant diapers that are not very harsh on the skin of the babies. Many such difficulties are faced by the manufacturers of the baby diapers and this is a major restraint in the growth of the market. In order to provide skin friendly products and non-toxic products to these consumers at affordable rates is another factor that will hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Growing need for innovative products has created more demand for investments in the research and development activities in order to meet the demand of these consumers.

Opportunities

As a need for safety as well as the wellness of babies and infants has grown drastically in various regions across the world especially in the United States the need for these products will continue to grow in the coming years. As the purchasing power of the consumers has also increased, the amount of money which is spent by the parents for acquiring premium products will help in the growth of the market and it shall provide major opportunities for the growth of this market.

The demand for organic and natural products has increased drastically and the manufacturers have also increased the amount of investments made by them in the research and development activities in order to provide these innovative products that are skin friendly and non-toxic. This will prove to be a major opportunity for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Challenges

As counterfeit products are available in the market which are extremely harmful for the skin and it also causes infections and allergies in the babies it will hamper the growth of the market in the long run. The security and the safety concerns are increasing day by day due to an increase in such cases. And this happens to be a major challenge in the growth of the baby care products market. Another challenge that this industry faces is that of the economies that are underdeveloped. Limited awareness about such products and less infrastructural facilities will hamper the growth of the market. Stringent regulatory policies and compliance with these policies creates another barrier in the growth of the market.

Related Reports

Recent developments

Mini sterilizer was launched in the year 2020 which helps in eliminating the bacteria with the help of UV-C light. the use of this product has increased in order to sterilize various products used in baby care.

Monitor camera was developed by iBaby Labs incorporation which provides a clear view of the entire room and a high definition picture of the baby which has a simple design and it is available at the finger tips for the parents.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Baby Skin Care Baby Moisturizer Baby Face Cream Baby Massage Oil Baby Powder Diaper Rash Cream

Baby Toiletries/Hair Care Shampoo Conditioner Hair Oil Baby Body Wash Baby Wipes



By Buyer Type

Institutional Buyers

Residential Buyers

By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others







By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2202

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R