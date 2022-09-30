Verano Launches Second Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Donation Effort Benefitting the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation

/EIN News/ -- Dispensary-led punch card campaign will span six markets throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of the Company’s second annual campaign supporting the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Starting October 1, Verano will begin a fundraising campaign across the Company’s flagship retail brands, Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries, located in Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey. The campaign will continue through the end of October.

As part of the dispensary-led punch card campaign, cannabis customers will have the opportunity to both enjoy their favorite medical and adult-use cannabis products and support the fundraising campaign. The Company will facilitate a donation to Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation upon each customer’s punch card being completed, and customers will receive exclusive rewards with each purchase.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Verano during October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Meredith Soren Freese, Chair of Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation. “We are lucky to call Verano a partner and friend as we work together as part of our Purchase 4 Pink campaign to advance research and education because hours in the lab and the brightest minds mean longer, healthier lives.”

“We are proud to partner with Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation for the second year in a row and continue highlighting their important work in research, education and prevention,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team members, patients and customers were proud to unite in support of a successful campaign in 2021, and look forward to joining together once again to advance the fight against breast cancer throughout October.”

Verano’s partnership with Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation began in October 2021 with the inaugural launch of its dispensary punch card program in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The results exceeded expectations, with 7,000 dispensary visitors participating. To learn more about the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation, visit www.lynnsage.org.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, Savvy™ and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 14 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

About Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation

The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission is to raise funds for research and education to prevent breast cancer and improve outcomes for individuals with breast cancer. Investments are directed locally within the Chicago area but drive impact globally. The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation is one of the nation’s leading breast cancer research and education charities. Since 1985, this organization has raised over $40 million for breast cancer research & education advancements. Since the beginning, when Lynn’s dear friends and family established a foundation with a vow to cure this devastating disease, until now, they are dedicated to ending breast cancer.

