OTC Markets Group Welcomes Superior Gold Inc. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Superior Gold Inc. (TSX-V: SGI; OTCQX: SUPGF), a Canadian-based gold producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Superior Gold Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Superior Gold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SUPGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Market and are working on DTC eligibility which we hope to achieve shortly, making it easier for US investors to trade Superior Gold stock,” commented Chris Jordaan, President, and CEO of Superior Gold Inc. “Superior gold continues to focus on advancing to intermediate gold producer status through targeted growth and the delivery of key objectives designed to improve tonnage throughput, head grade, and overall gold production. We are also targeting lower AISC costs with increased production offsetting our fixed costs. The Company has a growing mineral resource endowment and additional milling capability available. Superior Gold offers investors growth in the near and longer term.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Superior Gold Inc.
Superior Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open-pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects, and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


