ChampionX Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 operating results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX’s website at https://investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:

United States: 1-866-374-5140
International: 1-404-400-0571
Reference: ChampionX conference call number 45782469

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on ChampionX’s website or at ChampionXThirdQuarter2022CallReplay. Enter passcode EV00137327.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:
Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751


