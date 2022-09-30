Mekong Delta province calls for Australian investment

VIETNAM, September 30 - SYDNEY – More than 30 representatives from Australian businesses and associations participated in an investment promotion conference organised by the Mekong Delta province of Long An and the Vietnam Business Association of Australia (VBAA) in Melbourne on September 28.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Được, who led the Vietnamese delegation to Australia, briefed participants on foreign investments in Long An.

The province has attracted more than US$10 billion worth of investment from more than 40 countries and territories, he said, adding that Australia ranks 15th among those with $75 million.

Được also lauded the contributions made by Australian investors to local socio-economic development and noted that Long An wants to cooperate with Australia in urban management, high-tech agriculture, education, training and policy enforcement.

Long An stands ready to welcome and support Australian organisations and enterprises that invest in the locality, the official said.

Ambassador Nguyễn Tất Thành emphasised the strong relations between Vietnamese and Australian localities and expressed his hope that Long An, about 40km from HCM City, will step up cooperation with Australia.

With about 500 members, the VBAA has worked as a bridge for Australian and Vietnamese firms to invest and operate in their respective countries.

Within the framework of the conference, VBAA President Trần Bá Phúc and Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Tấn Quý signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and investment promotion between Long An and Australian enterprises. VNS