Medical Carts Market will grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global medical carts market will grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new research report titled Medical Carts Market gives a holistic view of the market from 2022 to 2029, Which Includes primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume and geographical analysis. Medical Carts market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. Medical Carts market report has been prepared by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). To gain actionable market insights with which it becomes easy to build sustainable and money-spinning business strategies, market research report is a great option. The winning Medical Carts market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in the industry. In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the Medical Carts industry have been underlined. It provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that plays key role in better decision making. As per DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
The global medical carts market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,004.56 million by 2029. The increasing hospital admissions and improved facilities may drive the global medical carts market growth.
Companies Covered:
AFC Industries, ITD Gmbh, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., Harloff Manufacturing Company, Jaco Inc., Humanscale, Midmark Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Bergmann Group, Intermetro Industries Corporation, Mckesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Pedigo Products, Ergotron, Inc., Enovate Medical., Performance Health, Jegna (Xiamen) Info&Tech Co., Ltd, Herman Miller, Inc., Zhangjiagang Bestran Technology Co.,Ltd, BAILIDA MEDICAL, Bihealthcare (Zhangjiagang Braun Industry Co., Ltd.), HI-LIFE Technology, Medical Master Co., Ltd., Hua Shuo Plastic Co., Ltd., Villard, JOSON-CARE Enterprise co., LTD., Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Altus, Inc., Bytec Healthcare Ltd, and AMD Global Telemedicine
Segmentation Outlook:
By Product (Mobile Computing Carts, Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets and Accessories, Medication Carts, Wall-Mounted Workstations and Other),
By Type (Computer Medical Cart, Emergency Cart, Procedure Cart, Anesthesia Cart, Medical Laboratory Utility Cart, and Others)
By Application (Medical, Medical Imaging, Laboratory, and Others)
By Material Type (Plastic, Wood, Stainless Steel, Metal and Others)
By Payload (50 kg, 65 kg, 80 kg, 150 kg, 180 kg and Others)
By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, and Others)
By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Third Party Distributors and Others)
Table of Contents
Report Summary
Medical Carts Market Overview and Key Insights
Medical Carts Market Determinants
Medical Carts Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Medical Carts Market by Product, 2022-2029 (USD Million)
Medical Carts Market by Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (USD Million)
Medical Carts Market by Region 2022-2029 (USD Million)
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
Appendix
Market Overview
The global medical carts market is expected to gain market growth due to improving healthcare facilities and infrastructures and the adoption of electronic medical records at the hospital, which can drive the growth of the market. The other factors which are anticipated to propel the growth of the medical carts market include the rising cases of musculoskeletal injuries and surgeries.
The other factors, such as the lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of customized medical carts, hamper the growth of the global medical carts market. On the other hand, the increased healthcare expenditure and emerging countries with developed hospitals act as an opportunity for the growth of the global medical carts market. Medical carts are light weighted mobile carts that are used in the medical facility for various applications. They are widely used for storing and transporting medications, emergency equipment, and medical supplies. Medication carts are typically rectangular or square units with swivel caster wheels and specific compartments for holding numerous medical supplies. They are made to be convenient for nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals to constantly administer patients' medication routine during their hospital stay.
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global medical carts market will grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
The Report Covers
Medical Carts market value data analysis of 2022 and forecast to 2029.
Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market share.
Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
Key companies operating in the global Medical Carts market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions is also available in the report.
Analysis of business policies by identifying the key market segmentation positioned for strong growth in the future.
Analysis of major collaborations, merger acquisitions and market expansion strategies.
Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market on the basis of consumer’s demands and preferences.
Global Medical Carts Market Dynamics
Drivers
Improving healthcare facilities and infrastructure
Healthcare facilities, hospitals, clinics, outpatient care centers, specialized care centers, birthing centers, and psychiatric care centers are increasing globally due to rising cases of chronic diseases and infectious diseases with their hospital admissions and stay requirements. The pandemic condition significantly increased the demand for medical carts, with Intensive Care Units (ICUs) for the treatment of patients. Many developing countries are taking various solutions and strategies to improve the healthcare facilities of their countries.
Adoption of Electronic Medical RecordS (EMR) at hospitals
Many healthcare sectors are informed to mandatorily set EMRs in their hospitals or clinics to convert all medical charts into digital format, primarily incorporated in medical carts for easy access. Any hospital that doesn’t enable EMR will be considered to have data or record illegible and incomplete.
Advanced medical carts application
The recently manufactured medical carts are incorporated with numerous IT solutions to enable easy medical storage and access. Most devices come with touch panels with slim designs for easy usage. They are lightweight with smooth wheels enabling easy mobility with significantly little pressure by nurses to prevent muscular pains. These touch panels can improve the quality of care and eliminate disastrous human consequences, which can cause an error in treatment dosage and supply. Many manufacturers are trying to innovate new advancements in their medical carts.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What is the study period of this Market Landscape?
What is Global Medical Carts Market size in 2029?
What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Medical Carts Market?
What is the growth rate of Market Industry?
What are the challenges facing the market?
Which region has highest growth rate in Market and which region has largest share in Market?
Who are the key players in Market?
What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of key manufacturers of Market?
What are top trends and structure shaping the growth of this market?
How has the market been segmented and key driving factors and challenges role are the individual segments playing in the market’s growth?
What drivers and restrains will impact the development and sizing of the Market?
How are regional developments and competitive dynamics influencing the market?
Regional Analysis
The countries covered in the Global Medical Carts Market Report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
The global medical carts market report U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest Of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa.
North America dominates the global medical carts market with a CAGR of around 14.3% in terms of market share and market revenue. It will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising cases of musculoskeletal injuries, surgeries, and the adoption electronic medical records at the hospital.
Recent Key Developments
In June 2022, Ergotron Inc. launched a new product CareFit Combo System. This is wall mounted solution that makes the documentation efficient and comfortable. The CareFit Combo System adds to Ergotron's CareFit product line. It offers more alternatives to meet various workflows in the healthcare industry, facilitating patient relationships and lowering the chance of error. This launch covers the requirement of nurses, managing the space requirement, comfortable documentation, and flexible workflow
In June 2022, Atlas announced the expansion of their Cameo telehealth cart line to fulfill rising demand and the quick uptake of telehealth solutions in healthcare facilities. The newly designed Cameo tablet carts provide improved virtual interactions like teleconsultations, physician rounding, and translation services. This expansion will increase the demand for the company products and help in increasing the growth of the company worldwide
