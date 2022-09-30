Global Organ Preservation Devices Market Set To Cross USD 360.8 Million By 2028

Global Organ Preservation Market Global Organ Preservation Market Global Organ Preservation Market

The global Organ Preservation market accounted for $229.1 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach $360.8 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Organ Preservation market accounted for USD 229.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 360.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.The report covers forecast and analysis for the Organ Preservation Devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016-2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Organ Preservation Devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.Browse through 45 Market Tables and 65 Figures spread through 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Organ preservation Market by Technique, Solutions & Forecast – 2022”.North America held the most important market share in 2018 and is predicted to take care of its dominance over the forecast period. Rising acceptance of innovative healthcare technologies, high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and coronary failure, better reimbursement policies, and increasing investments for improving healthcare infrastructure are the main factors promoting the expansion. Major players active in the global Organ Preservation market are BioLife Solutions, Inc., BioTime, Inc., Claris Lifesciences Limited, CryoLife, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lifeline Scientific, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Preservation Solutions, Inc., ToleroTech, Inc., among others. These players are set to foster the development of global Organ Preservation market in the forecast market.The global Organ Preservation Devices market is segmented as follows:By TechniqueStatic Cold Storage (SCS)Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation (HPP)OthersBy SolutionViaspanCustodiol HTK – (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) SolutionRenografPerfadexHuman bioSystem (HBS) SolutionLiforOthersBy Organ TypeKidneysLungLiverHeartOthers𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬1. North America (U.S., Canada)2. Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)3. Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)4. Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)5. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, JAPAN, Australia & New Zealand)6. Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧Market SegmentsMarket DynamicsMarket SizeSupply & DemandCurrent Trends/Issues/ChallengesRegional PerspectivesIn 2019, North America accounted for the biggest market share, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate during the projected period. The main drivers of growth are the increasing acceptance of cutting-edge healthcare technologies, the high prevalence of chronic renal disease and heart failure, better reimbursement rules, and rising investments in expanding healthcare infrastructure. The regional market is also anticipated to rise as a result of the aging population and an increase in organ transplant surgeries.Due to rising healthcare costs, patient awareness, and growing demand for organ transplant procedures, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest increase throughout the projection period. In the years to come, it is also projected that the aging population, increased rates of kidney and heart failure, and rising healthcare costs would all contribute to the market's expansion.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat was the value of the global Organ Preservation market in 2020?What will be the size of the global Organ Preservation market in 2028?What are the key factors driving the global Organ Preservation market growth?Which region will make notable contributions in the global Organ Preservation market?Who are the major companies operating in the global Organ Preservation market?𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 –The long-term consequences of COVID-19 are expected to have a negative influence on industry growth over the predicted period, making it an unprecedented worldwide public health emergency. As we continue to dig further into the challenges surrounding COVID-19, we are better able to identify possible solutions. 