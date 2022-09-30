Animal Genetics Market Share Size Worth USD 11.16 Billion Demands a Huge Growth During the Forecast Period of 2029
Animal Genetics Market Industry analysis and Forecast 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wide-reaching Animal Genetics Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.
The market for animal genetics is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. One of the pillars of livestock development is animal genetics (adjacent animal health, animal nutrition, and husbandry issues such as housing). It is a broad field that includes local, national, regional, and global activities, ranging from characterization to conservation to genetic development. Actions made to reduce the loss of genetic variety in livestock populations, such as conserving breeds from extinction, are referred to as conservation of animal genetic resources. Therefore, these factors will enhance the demand for animal genetics in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the animal genetics market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Animal genetics is a field of genetics that investigates the appearance, breeding, and colour of animals. It is based on standard genetic concepts and mostly employs general genetic approaches such as hybrid, cytological, population, ontogenetic, statistical, and twin methods. Inheritance patterns, physiology, and biochemical features are all identified using a hybrid analysis. The animal has its own distinct inheritance of traits due to its enormous number of chromosomes. The link between these genes and animal productivity, fertility, and viability is a key focus of research in this discipline.
Animal Genetics Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing focus on the identification of superior disease-resistant breed
The rising focus on the identification of superior disease-resistant breed will cushion the market’s growth rate. Researchers in the field of animal genetics have discovered features inside genes that help animals’ health, growth, and ability to consume nutrition. These genetic breakthroughs boost output while lowering environmental impact. Almost a billion people rely on livestock and animals for their food security and livelihoods, and livestock and animals account for roughly 40% of worldwide agricultural output. As a result, studying animal genetics to identify and produce disease-resistant breeds is critical for the rising population.
Rise in the consumption of animal-derived protein and dairy products.
The animal genetics market is being driven by the increase in the consumption of animal-derived protein and dairy products. Humans get their protein and calcium primarily from livestock and fowl. Beef, veal, dairy products, and eggs are among the most popular foods, and demand for these items is predicted to rise significantly.
Furthermore, the rising demand for companion animals will be a major factor influencing the growth of the animal genetics market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising number of global population are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the animal genetics market. Also, the rise in the genetic service to prevent genetic diseases and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of animal genetics market.
Opportunities
Growing adoption of selective breeding in animals
Moreover, the rising adoption of selective breeding in animals will benefit the growth of animal genetics. DNA typing is used to identify and control the paternity of domestic animals. It’s also utilized for diagnosing genetic problems and sexing animals, which helps to boost segment growth. Furthermore, as selective breeding for desirable qualities becomes more widely accepted, demand for animal genetics services will rise, resulting in market increase.
Moreover, the growing focus of manufacturers on the adoption of advanced technologies and increase in the number of research and development activities will further provide beneficial opportunities for the animal genetics market growth during the forecast period.
Global Animal Genetics Market Scope
The animal genetics market is segmented on the basis of product, genetic material and services. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Poultry
Porcine
Bovine
Canine
Others
Genetic Material
Semen
Embryo
Services
DNA Typing
Genetic Trait Tests
Genetic Disease Tests
Others
Animal Genetics Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The animal genetics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, genetic material & services as referenced above.
The countries covered in the animal genetics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the animal genetics market because of major key players and increasing need for animal protein in this region. Additionally, growing acceptance of advanced technologies in animal genetics and the recognized livestock sector will flourish the market’s growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rise in animal care facilities, both at veterinary hospitals and community-level centres in this region. Along with this, increasing demand for effective tests and other hereditary amenities for testing hereditary diseases in animals will flourish the market’s growth rate in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration
The animal genetics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for animal genetics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the animal genetics market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Animal Genetics Market Share Analysis
The Animal genetics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to animal genetics market.
Some of the major players operating in the animal genetics market NEOGEN CORPORATION (U.S.), Genus (U.K.), URUS (U.S.), E.W. Group (Germany), Groupe Grimaud (France), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Zoetis (U.S.), Envigo (U.S.), Hendix Genetics B.V. (Netherlands), Animal Genetics Inc. (U.S.), VetGen (U.S.), DanBre (Denmark), Tropical Bovine Genetics (India), Trans Ova Genetics (U.S.), Inguran LLC dba STgenetics (U.S.), Semex (Canada), Cobb-Vantress (U.S.), Milk Source (U.S.), Eurogene AI Services (Ireland), CRV Holding B.V. (Netherlands), E.W. Nutrition GmbH (Germany), Trans Ova Genetics. (U.S.), Beacon Automation Pty Ltd. (Australia), Cogent (U.S.), Genex Services, LLC (U.S.), ABS GLOBAL, INC. (U.S.), Anicam Enterprises Inc. (U.S.), and Milk Source. (U.S.), among others.
Research Methodology: Global Animal Genetics Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
