GPOPlus+ Enters Into Distribution Agreement with CaliGold Distro

GPOPlus+ to begin selling CaliGold Distro Brands including Delta8Rolls.com™ and FLAYVORZ Prerolls, Infused Hemp Flower, Kratom HempBlendz Gummies, Kratom Capsules and Nutraceuticals

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV and Temecula, CA, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, today announced that DISTRO+, GPOX’s distribution division and GPO for specialty retailers, has been appointed as a preferred distributor of CaliGold Distro enabling GPOX rights to sell and distribute all CaliGold Distro products with preferred vendor pricing and availability.

This is the second significant distribution agreement GPOX has entered into after announcing DISTRO+ . Additionally, this is the GPOX’s second major achievement in its growth strategy further expanding its footprint in the kratom and infused hemp sectors.

CaliGold Distro is a leading licensed manufacturer of infused hemp and Kratom products. Creators of the Flayvorz and Delta8Rolls.com brands, CaliGold Distro prides itself on delivering high-quality, fully compliant, and consistent products with transparent pricing. All active ingredients are Farm Bill Compliant and all products are lab tested by third-party accredited labs to ensure the quality and safety of all manufactured products.

CaliGold Distro’s main products are hemp flower, blunts and prerolls infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids, first to market Kratom HempBlendz Gummies combining the benefits of Kratom with Delta 8, THC-O and HHC. Other products in the Flayvorz roster and development pipeline include kratom capsules + powders, and disposable vaporizers and 510 vaporizer cartridges, also utilizing compounds such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, and other newly released hemp-derived compounds. All products are professionally formulated using only the best ingredients.

Customers interested in purchasing Flayvorz and Delta8Rolls.com brands can visit distro.plus/brands/flayvorz and distro.plus/brands/delta8rolls to learn more.

“We are very excited to partner with CaliGold Distro and offer their safe and compliant high-quality products to our customers,” said Joseph Jaconi , President of DISTRO+. Jaconi continued, “this partnership will give our customers access to the highest quality hemp and kratom products on the market! One of the most attractive aspects of CaliGold Distro is their adherence to compliance and consistency where many other manufacturers fall short.”

Andrew Ciebrant, a Managing Partner of CaliGold Distro, said “we are thrilled to appoint DISTRO+ as a Preferred Distributor and are confident that this partnership will be extremely beneficial for both parties!” Ciebrant continued, “We are excited to partner with a publicly traded company that is positioned for significant long term growth while at the same time increasing our global footprint and bringing our branded products to a larger consumer audience and welcoming DISTRO+’s customers as new customers for CaliGold Distro.”

About CaliGold Distro

CaliGold Distro is located in Temecula, CA and has a 15 year history as a leading manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived and kratom based products. Their brands have been sold to over 1,000 retailers nationwide and they earned a reputation associated with quality, consistency, and value as one of the true innovators in hemp and kratom branded products.

About DISTRO+

We help retailers save money + simplify purchasing!

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. DISTRO+ proudly represents best-in-class brands focusing on nutraceuticals, hemp derived products including flower, prerolls, gummies, sublingual strips and more utilizing the latest compounds and ingredients such as HHC, Farm Bill Compliant Delta 8 and Delta 10, THC-O, THC-p, and Kratom. All of this is backed by a robust technology portal that gives our small and medium sized partners (we call them “Members”) the IT backbone to manage logistics, inventory, payments while shopping from real time product catalogs and inventory. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. Visit DISTRO.Plus for more information.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to save businesses money by activating the power of Group Purchasing and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, suppliers, and shareholders.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Shareholder Success Team + Investor Relation Contacts:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

