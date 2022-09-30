Temu Beefs Up Merchandise Range as More Suppliers Sign On to Newest E-Commerce Platform

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu, the online marketplace dedicated to increasing access to quality products, has increased the number of products offered in each category as more suppliers sign on to the newest e-commerce platform.

Temu launched its e-commerce platform in the US in September 2022. The marketplace now offers merchandise across 15 product categories, including men’s and women’s clothing, home and garden, sports and outdoors, and more. Thousands of items are being added each day as more suppliers sign on to the marketplace.

As a sister company of Pinduoduo, Temu shares access to a network of more than 11 million suppliers and manufacturers. Temu will use its access to create and curate personalized premium quality products to meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Temu has said that it will benefit from Pinduoduo’s international brands initiative to help manufacturers create global brands and connect them to consumers globally.


About Temu:

Temu is a global online marketplace featuring the widest selection of unique quality merchandise at affordable prices, made possible by sourcing and fulfillment capabilities built over the years. Created with the goal of empowering consumers, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate personalized quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

