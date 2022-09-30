Mobile Device Management Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 34.54 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The US mobile device management market had a share of 27% in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. The UK mobile device management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. China Mobile Device Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile device management market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 34540.2 Mn by 2032, with the market growing at an astounding CAGR of 22.7% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 3627.8 Mn in 2021, the mobile management market will likely reach an estimated US$ 4474.6 Mn in 2022. The growing use of mobiles and smartphones coupled with a heightened demand for better security for various organizations will augment the demand for mobile device management market during the forecast period.



The mobile device management components are one of the vital part of the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM). The primary function of this management is to optimize the functionality and security of all mobile devices within an organization. Mobile device management enables control compliance initiatives from a combined console, which can be directed from one place. This lets the businesses to work within legal limits and will further expand the demand for mobile device management during the assessment period.

In addition, mobile device management delivers unified endpoint management solutions which is predicted to have a positive impact on mobile device management adoption trends. Mobile device management (MDM) also keeps the devices updated and work synchronised with the latest policies of a firm. Again, the growing popularity and demand of security technology will also contribute to the target market growth. Other benefits associated with MDM such as better storage space, data backup facilities, enhanced validity checks, and bring your own device (BYOD) trends further supplement the market growth over the projected period.

“Rising demand from the BFSI, healthcare, and warehousing & logistic sector will propel the global market growth of the mobile device management solutions over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Advancing technology and introduction of smart mobile devices to stimulate market growth.

Risk of data leakage, limited data visibility, and time-consuming security auditing may hamper the expansion of the target market.

The cloud deployment segment will register a 22.8% CAGR.

In terms of business size, large enterprises will account for the highest market share with a 23.4% CAGR.

North America accounts for 40% of the global market share.

The mobile device management market in the U.K. will expand at 22.7% CAGR.

India’s mobile device management market will grow at a CAGR of 26.1%.





Competitive Landscape

VMware Inc., Blackberry, Microsoft Corporations, Mobilerlon Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., SAP SE, IBM, SOTI Inc., JAMF, and CISCO among others are some of the major players in the mobile device management market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on strategic mergers and collaborations to expand their business. These organizations are also aiding other firms to adopt remote working setups by producing utilizing new technologies.

More Insights into Mobile Device Management Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global mobile device management market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of deployment type (cloud, on premise), solution (device management, application management, content management, service management, security management), business size (large enterprises, SMBs), vertical (government, healthcare, education, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail, construction, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, media & entertainment), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the cloud deployment segment and the large enterprises are expected to contribute the most to the market growth of mobile device management solutions. In addition to this, the service management solution segment will be the fastest growing segment in mobile device management market.

Based on region, the mobile device management market in North America is expected to be the largest market with about 40% of the global shares. It is likely to continue a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. The rapidly advancing IT sector and escalating data security concerns are propelling the market growth in this region. With a staggering 23.4% CAGR, the United States is driving the target market growth in North America. The U.K., India, China, and Japan are a few other countries that will likely undergo impressive market growth over the forecast period.

