Insights Into The Global Railway Telematics Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Railway Telematics Global Market Report 2022”, the railway telematics market size is expected to grow from $3.84 billion in 2021 to $4.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.48%. The railway telematics market growth is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global railway telematics market size is expected to reach $5.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.51%.

Key Trends In The Railway Telematics Market

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are one of the key railway telematics market trends gaining popularity. The strategic partnerships and collaborations in the railway telematics market are enabling competitiveness in the rail sector between freight transportation companies. For instance, in 2020, rail companies in the USA, such as GATX Corporation, Genesee & Wyoming, Watco, Norfolk Southern, and Trinity Rail, have announced a joint venture, Rail Pulse, to involve GPS technologies and other telematics technologies in the future of the American railcar fleet. In March 2020, Netherlands-based Intermodal Telematics BV (IMT) and Germany-based transportation company, VTG AG, entered into a long-term partnership to extend the digitization of VTG’s rail waggon fleet, under which 15,000 rail cars will be equipped with CLT20-Ex GPS units. Also, in January 2022, Italy-based Hitachi Rail made a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based Intermodal Telematics (IMT) to embed the company’s monitoring sensors into Hitachi Rail’s digital freight service.

Overview Of The Railway Telematics Market

The railway telematics market consists of sales of railway telematics solutions and services or related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to enable communication and data transfer over long distances with wireless mediums. Railway telematics is referred to as the use of informatics and telecommunications in railways and consists of services or solutions using embedded technology and mobile and telematics systems to enable controls on railcars on the move.

Railway Telematics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Solution: Fleet Management, Automatic Stock Control, Remote Data Access, Railcar Tracking and Tracing

• By Railcar: Hoppers, Tank Cars, Well Cars, Boxcars, Refrigerated Boxcars

• By Component Type: Telematics Control Unit, Sensors

• By Geography: The global railway telematics market segments is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Alstom SA, Knorr-Bremse AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Intermodal Telematics BV, Intrex Telematics, Orbital Communications Corporation, Savvy Telematics, Trinity Industries Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, LG CNS, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Thales Group, Bombardier Inc, General Electric Company, and IBM Corporation

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Railway Telematics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of railway telematics global market. The market report analyzes railway telematics global market size, railway telematics global market growth drivers, railway telematics global market segments, railway telematics global market report, railway telematics global market major players, railway telematics global market growth across geographies, and railway telematics market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The railway telematics market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

