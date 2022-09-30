Global Decorative Coatings Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022”, the decorative coatings market is expected to grow from $75.04 billion in 2021 to $81.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The global decorative coatings market size is expected to reach $101.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The rising urbanization all over the globe is expected to drive the growth of the decorative coatings market going forward.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of decorative coatings market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5911&type=smp

Key Trends In The Decorative Coatings Market

New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the decorative coatings market. Major companies operating in the sector of decorative coatings are focused on developing advanced products to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Decorative Coatings Market

The decorative coatings global market consists of sales of decorative coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are applied to buildings and structures for protection, durability, and decoration purpose. Decorative coatings also known as architectural coatings consist of paints and coatings used to coat buildings and homes that are designed for a specific use such as to protect against the wear and tear of a building’s walls.

Learn more on the global decorative coatings market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-coatings-global-market-report

Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Emulsion, Wood Coatings, Enamels, Other Product Types

• By Resin Type: Acrylic, Alkyd, Vinyl, Polyurethane, Other Resin Types

• By Formulation: Water Based, Solvent Based, Powder Based

• By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Geography: The global decorative coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as PPG Industries Inc., Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Cabot Corporation, DAW SE, Jotun, Masco, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Kelly-Moore Paints, and RPM International Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of decorative coatings market. The market report analyzes decorative coatings global market size, decorative coatings global market share, decorative coatings global market growth drivers, decorative coatings global market segments, decorative coatings global market major players, decorative coatings market growth across geographies, decorative coatings global market trends and decorative coatings market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The decorative coatings global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-concrete-global-market-report

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report

Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solvent-based-coatings-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC