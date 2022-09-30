Insights Into The Global Coating Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the coating equipment market is expected to grow from $18.38 billion in 2021 to $20.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. As per TBRC’s coating equipment market research the market size is expected to reach $26.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growing demand for electric vehicles will drive the growth of the coating equipment market going forward.

Key Trends In The Coating Equipment Market

The strategic agreements between coating equipment manufacturers and end-use industry players have emerged as a major trend impacting the market. Major companies operating in the coating equipment sector are focused on strategic agreements to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Coating Equipment Market

The coating equipment global market consists of sales of coating equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the application of the coating on a substrate. Coating equipment is used to coat machines, tools, instruments, and other items or articles that are intended for specific functions, services, purposes, or activities in order to protect them from corrosion or degradation and to extend their life span with lower maintenance and parts replacement costs.

Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Coating Type: Powder Coating Equipment, Liquid Coating Equipment, Specialty Coating Equipment

• By Material Type: Polyester, Polyurethane, Acrylic, PVC, Epoxy, Silicon

• By Application: Brushed, Dipped Or Sprayed, Diffusion, Laser Processing, Plating, Thermal Spray, Vapor Deposition

• By End Use Industry: Automotive, Medical, Aerospace, Industial, Building And Construction, Marine, Electricals And Electronics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global coating equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IHI Corporation, Nordson Corporation, OC Oerlikon Management AG, SATA GmbH & Co. KG, Graco Inc, ANEST IWATA Corporation, Bühler AG, ASAHI SUNAC CORPORATION, Wagner GmbH, Carlisle Companies, Exel Industries, PVD Products Inc, Miba AG, Semicore Equipment Inc, Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co.Ltd, Oxford Instruments, AJA INTERNATIONAL, Picosun Oy, CVD Equipment Corporation, ULVAC, T-M VACUUM PRODUCTS INC, Blösch AG, KOLZER SRL, Fujimi Corporation, Singulus Technologies AG, Gema USA Inc, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of coating equipment market. The market report analyzes coating equipment market size, coating equipment global market share, coating equipment global market growth drivers, coating equipment global market segments, coating equipment global market major players, coating equipment market growth across geographies, coating equipment market trends and coating equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The coating equipment global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

