Internationally Recognized Breast Medical Oncologist Shares Stories of Support for Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

Dr. Vogel discusses how patients can live a full life, despite diagnosis

BOCA RATON, Fla., September 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Charles L Vogel uses his 44 years of experience as an internationally-recognized opinion leader in breast cancer treatment and research to write "Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer." His radiation oncology colleague, Dr. Laura Freedman, provides valuable insights throughout the book.

Dr. Vogel is a board-certified breast medical oncologist, specializing in breast cancer treatment and prevention. He's received the United States Public Health Service Commendation medal for his work in Uganda, was awarded the "Legend in Cancer Care" award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce's "Health Care Heroes" award ceremony in 2019.

Through this book, Drs. Vogel and Freedman offer support and encouragement. They present real, inspirational clinical histories specifically for patients with MBC.

"Receiving a Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) diagnosis is a life changing event," Dr. Vogel said. "MBC is treatable, but not curable, and many focus on the word 'incurable'. They become concerned that they will miss big life events or major milestones in loved one's lives."

Dr. Vogel's book describes the clinical courses of 40 people living with MBC, often many years beyond what statistics would predict. There are stories of coping, courage, adaptation, prolonged survivals, true grit, and occasional miracles. After reading this book, Vogel and Freedman hope that readers will gain optimism and persevere, feeling that they too can beat the statistics.

"I see it all the time," Dr. Vogel explains "Once a patient receives the diagnosis, they worry about seeing children graduate, seeing loved ones get married. I want to show them that, even with an MBC diagnosis, it is possible to live a long, happy life."

"Living With Metastatic Breast Cancer: Stories of Hope and Faith"

By Charles L. Vogel, MD & Laura M Freedman, MD

ISBN: 9781669815396 (softcover); 9781669815389 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Charles L. Vogel, M.D., F.A.C.P., trained at Princeton, Yale Medical school, Emory, and the US National Cancer Institute (NCI). in 1975 he became the first Chief of the Breast Cancer Division and, ultimately a tenured full professor and clinical director of the University of Miami (Florida) Comprehensive Cancer Center. After leaving the University he pioneered breast cancer clinical research from within private practice settings. Over the past three decades he has: become a nationally and internationally recognized breast cancer key opinion leader; published over 500 manuscripts and abstracts; and participated in clinical trials leading to commercial availability of most of the breast cancer therapeutics in use today. He currently practices breast medical oncology at the Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute/Plantation, FL.

Laura M Freedman, M.D., completed medical school at the University of Michigan and trained in Radiation Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. She began her career at Wayne State University and the Karmanos Cancer Institute. She joined faculty at the University of Michigan before joining Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2011. She is currently the Director of Radiation Oncology at the Deerfield Beach location and an Associate Professor of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Over the past two decades she has published articles focused on education and has been involved in multiple national committees for the field of Radiation Oncology. She is currently a boards examiner for the American Board of Radiology.

###

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

afletcher@lavidge.com

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, afletcher@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE