Crypto Exchange Platform PayBito Adds TFUEL and XTZ to Its Asset List

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayBito is a global crypto exchange platform that has recently announced adding several cryptocurrencies to its exchange. Last week, PayBito added EOX, AVAX, TRAX, AGRO, NEAR, VET, THETA, and VTHO to its asset list. The exchange has also announced adding TFUEL, and XTZ to its exchange and provide a better user experience.

Although the crypto market is undergoing a harsh winter since the beginning of 2022. There has been a steady growth among traders. With the present global economic crisis, many countries are adopting cryptocurrency and legalizing them in their countries. PayBito is a US-based crypto trading platform, that is globally recognized for its innovative features and underlying blockchain technology. The platform holds some of the worlds dominating and popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Etherium, SHIBA, Ripple, Litecoin, AVX, EOS, TRX, AGRO, NEAR, VTHO, VET, and many more. After adding TFUEL and XTZ, the platform owns more than 45 cryptocurrencies and aims to boost trading activities and optimize its user experience.

Chief of PayBito and a Blockchain maximalist, Mr. Raj Chowdhury asserts, "the global crypto market size is expected to reach $4.94 billion by 2030. The global recession has set a positive impact on the crypto market. PayBito is expanding its asset list, in the hope to boost trading activities in the platform and improve user experience". He has also highlighted the importance of blockchain analytics and optimizing crypto investigations.

PayBito is a US-based global crypto exchange platform recognized for its underpinned blockchain architecture. PayBito provides a seamless trading experience, with high-end security, and 24/7 customer support in several languages. The platform is updated regularly and focuses on securing investor assets. PayBito has set some eligibility standards for the cryptocurrencies added to the platform, to ensure the safety and security of the users investing in the assets. The exchange also plans to add more currencies in the future.

The global crypto exchange platform PayBito is recognized worldwide for its innovative solutions and products. The platform lately added AVAX, EOS, TRX, AGRO, NEAR, VET, VTHO, THETA, TFUEL, and XTZ to its asset list. PayBito offers its innovative white-label crypto exchange solutions for enterprises and institutional investors planning to venture into the crypto trading business. PayBito has recently launched its new crypto broker platform and is providing instant crypto exchange with over 400+ crypto markets and 20+ fiat currencies.

TFUEL:

One of the two native tokens of the THETA blockchain network is TFUEL, also knowns as Theta Fuel. TFUEL is the second token of the network that is utilized as a utility token in data delivery, and decentralized videos and acts as a gas token. The token is utilized to power all activities conducted on the blockchain network. The Theta Ecosystem was founded by Jiyei Long, and Mitch Liu in 2017, and has 0.03% market dominance.

XTZ:

TEZOS is a blockchain network based on smart contracts, that aims to offer improvement and evolution over time without any danger of a hard fork. The currency of the network is known as XTZ, and allows users to vote for protocol upgrades proposed by the developers of the network.

The current economic condition of the countries worldwide has led to massive cryptocurrency acceptance around the world. There are more than 300 million crypto asset owners around the world, and the number is only going to increase in the coming years. Although the crypto market has been down since the beginning of 2022, the traders are positive for a better outcome by the end of the year.

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include a white-label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

