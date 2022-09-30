Application Development Software Market to Reach $1,159.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global application development software market generated $142.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,159.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 23.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $142.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $1,159.2 billion CAGR 23.5% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Platform, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Machine learning expansion with AutoML and no-code AI and low-code/no-code (LCNC) Big data security Opportunities Rapid adoption of DevSecOps Restrains Integrating security and privacy

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 majorly affected the growth of the market due to rapid adoption of connected devices to support remote working and growth of the e-commerce sector.

However, the pandemic created crisis in social, economic, and energy areas and medical life.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global application development software market based on platform, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on platform, the low code development platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the no code development platforms segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment mode, the on premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-fifth of the global application development software market. However, the IT and Telecom segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global application development software market analyzed in the research include AppSheet, Google Cloud Platform, GitHub, Zoho Creator, Azure, Alice, Snappii Custom Mobile Apps, Twilio Platform, Datadog Cloud Monitoring, Axure RP Wipro Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Joget, and JetBrains.

The report analyzes these key players in the global application development software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

