mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection x NISSAN FAIRLADY Z: Special Exhibition of the New "FAIRLADY Z" to Be Held in October

Limited Offer of Collaboration Mocktails in the Motif of FAIRLADY Z's Body Colors
New FAIRLADY Z Toy Car Giveaway on a First-come, First-served Basis

mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection has taken various deliberations to enchant your five senses by resonating with Tokyo's dynamic spirit and vibe. The hotel collaborates with NISSAN FAIRLADY Z and offers a unique exhibition that will be held for a limited time from October 1st (Sat) to 31st (Mon), 2022.

The NISSAN "FAIRLADY Z" is a sports car loved by fans worldwide, which has sold over 1.8 million units worldwide. The new FAIRLADY Z symbolizes Nissan's entrepreneurship of "Dare to do what others don't". As a Japanese brand that focuses on quality, it resonates with mesm Tokyo's philosophy of "enriching the lives of our customers by creating inspiration through experiences that captivate the five senses".

The new FAIRLADY Z (Ceylon Blue) decorated with the hotel logo will be displayed at the hotel entrance during the special exhibition.

Also, the mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails) [Fu-Rai FAIRLADY Z special] "Fu-jin: Ceylon Blue" (God of Wind) and "Rai-jin: Ikazuchi Yellow" (God of Thunder) will be available at the Whisk, bar and lounge on the 16th floor. They represent two distinctive body colors of the new FAIRLADY Z. "Fu-jin" is inspired by the god of wind, a blue storm that blows in early summer. This cocktail expresses the mighty and extraordinary Ceylon Blue color and a deep sense of shade. The Japanese citrus sudachi provides the base flavor with lemon and pink grapefruit, giving it a refreshing, fast-paced taste. Ikazuchi "Rai-jin" expresses an intense yellow color inspired by the god of thunder, based on yuzu sparkling and mandarin orange juices, homemade chrysanthemum cordial and lemon; it has a refreshing and deep flavor.

As a special offer, a FAIRLADY Z Tomica (toy car, not on general sale) and a FAIRLADY Z catalogue will be offered for the first-come limited guests who purchase Fu-Rai FAIRLADY Z special mocktails. In addition, guests who come to the hotel by FAIRLADY Z during the event period will enjoy a special free valet parking service.

