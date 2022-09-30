Seoul Semiconductor Participates in the World's Biggest Lighting Expo Held in Germany to Showcase its High-Efficiency & Performance LED Lighting Systems

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 046890), a globally recognized optical semiconductor manufacturer, takes part in ‘Light + Building 2022' held in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 2 to 6, 2022 to unveil its high-efficiency and high-performance LED lighting solutions. This lighting festival is one of the world's largest lighting expos attended by more than 200,000 visitors from 55 nations in the world.

Seoul Semiconductor is expected to showcase differentiated lighting systems including ‘WICOP technology-based high-efficiency lighting solutions' and ‘SunLike technology for reproducing natural light.'

WICOP high-efficiency lighting systems are mid- and high-power solutions that are mainly applied to landscape & horticulture lighting and street lamps. They outperform existing solutions in reliability and are characterized by a luminous efficacy of 190 Im/W, the highest level in the industry and a long lifespan of more than 100,000 hours.

WICOP lighting solutions will be presented in the form of a compact module applicable to various types and sizes of lighting systems that include ‘3030E/H' for plant growth, ‘Z5M4/Z5M5' featuring high heat dissipation, and ‘5050-S4,' a micro & high-power light source.

Seoul Semiconductor plans to install a booth for experiencing SunLike, natural light reproduction technology. Visitors will be able to compare colors under general and ‘natural lighting based on SunLike technology' to experience natural colors.

Moreover, during the five-day exhibition period, influential speakers will be invited to hold special technology seminars. Light-related special lectures include ‘Characteristics of Full-Spectrum LEDs for Children, Adults, and the Elderly' by Dr. Shelley of the Royal College of Art and ‘Future Technologies for Using Sunlight' by Dr. Matej of the University of Ljubljana.

Seoul Semiconductor Lighting Team Leader Lee Sung-jin (Lee, William) said, "Based on its LED lineup consisting of a diversity of products, Seoul Semiconductor will offer optimized lighting solutions to its clients. Holding the biggest number of LED patents in the world, it will take the lead in expanding global LED markets based on its innovative solutions and technological prowess."

He added, "this expo where globally renowned LED professionals and companies gather together will serve as an opportunity for Seoul Semiconductor to further solidify its position as a differentiated LED technology provider".

Seoul Semiconductor holds the largest number (more than 18,000) of LED patents in the world and ranks 1st and 3rd in local and global LED market shares, respectively.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 18,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. The company's world's first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all-direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

