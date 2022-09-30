Submit Release
Flue Gas Desulfurization Global Market Report 2022: Growing Concerns for Airborne Diseases Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product, By Installation, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flue gas desulfurization market size is expected to reach USD 30.62 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.22% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The rising awareness regarding the sulfur oxides present in flue gas and the stringent environmental regulations to control air pollution are boosting the demand for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems.

Flue gas desulfurization is a process of removing sulfur dioxide (SO2) from exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants. FGD systems are broadly classified as wet, dry, and semi-dry scrubbers. Dry scrubbers are the most commonly used type of FGD systems as they require lower capital investment and have low maintenance costs. Moreover, these systems can be easily retrofitted to the existing power plants.

The market revenue growth is attributed to the stringent government regulations and standards to control sulfur dioxide emissions, especially in developed countries. The rising investments by leading industry players for the development of innovative technologies are projected to create significant growth opportunities for market participants during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rise in Demand for Electricity
  • Growing Concerns for Airborne Diseases
  • Stringent Standards for Sulfur Oxide Emission
  • High Dependence on Coal-Fired Power Plants

Market Restraints

  • Emergence and Adoption of Clean Energy Sources
  • Fgd Wastewater Disposal and Associated Costs
  • High Energy Consumption of Fgd System Operations in Power Plants

For the purpose of this report, the author has segmented the flue gas desulfurization market based on product, installation, application, end-use, and region:Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • Wet FGD System
  • Dry FGD System
  • Semi FGD System

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • Components, Repairs, & Consumables
  • Greenfield
  • Brownfield

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • New Systems
  • Replacements
  • Reagents
  • Scrubbers
  • Ball Mill Slurry
  • Cyclone/Fitter Feed

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • Power Generation
  • Chemical
  • Iron & Steel
  • Cement Manufacturing
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • BENELUX
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Rest of LATAM
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Israel
  • Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market by Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market by Installation Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market by Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market by End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 9. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • General Electric Company
  • Doosan Lentjes
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
  • Rafako S.A Company
  • Siemens AG
  • FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  • Hamon Corporation
  • Clyde Bergemann Power Group Inc
  • Marsulex Environmental Technologies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjddcl


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

