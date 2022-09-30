Flue Gas Desulfurization Global Market Report 2022: Growing Concerns for Airborne Diseases Presents Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product, By Installation, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flue gas desulfurization market size is expected to reach USD 30.62 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.22% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The rising awareness regarding the sulfur oxides present in flue gas and the stringent environmental regulations to control air pollution are boosting the demand for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems.
Flue gas desulfurization is a process of removing sulfur dioxide (SO2) from exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants. FGD systems are broadly classified as wet, dry, and semi-dry scrubbers. Dry scrubbers are the most commonly used type of FGD systems as they require lower capital investment and have low maintenance costs. Moreover, these systems can be easily retrofitted to the existing power plants.
The market revenue growth is attributed to the stringent government regulations and standards to control sulfur dioxide emissions, especially in developed countries. The rising investments by leading industry players for the development of innovative technologies are projected to create significant growth opportunities for market participants during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rise in Demand for Electricity
- Growing Concerns for Airborne Diseases
- Stringent Standards for Sulfur Oxide Emission
- High Dependence on Coal-Fired Power Plants
Market Restraints
- Emergence and Adoption of Clean Energy Sources
- Fgd Wastewater Disposal and Associated Costs
- High Energy Consumption of Fgd System Operations in Power Plants
For the purpose of this report, the author has segmented the flue gas desulfurization market based on product, installation, application, end-use, and region:Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
- Wet FGD System
- Dry FGD System
- Semi FGD System
Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
- Components, Repairs, & Consumables
- Greenfield
- Brownfield
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
- New Systems
- Replacements
- Reagents
- Scrubbers
- Ball Mill Slurry
- Cyclone/Fitter Feed
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
- Power Generation
- Chemical
- Iron & Steel
- Cement Manufacturing
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market by Product Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market by Installation Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market by Application Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market by End-Use Insights & Trends
Chapter 9. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Doosan Lentjes
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- Rafako S.A Company
- Siemens AG
- FLSmidth & Co. A/S
- Hamon Corporation
- Clyde Bergemann Power Group Inc
- Marsulex Environmental Technologies.
