Global Digital Twins in Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2022: Transformational Potential of DTs and their Impact on Companies' Growth

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to represent the transformational potential of digital twins and their impact on companies' growth.

It analyzes the growth prospects of digital twins in industrial applications, explores the most innovative use cases, and details how technological enablers are shaping the market.

Digital twins (DTs) are not a novelty. Different industry verticals have been benefiting from DTs for decades. However, technological enablers such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and 5G are expanding the limits of DTs and opening up the concept.

The next generation of plants and factories are starting to demonstrate success in complementing the physical world with the virtual world. In this regard, DTs act as the bridge connecting these traditionally separate realms.

The report also highlights the main growth opportunities that industry players should consider for positive disruption of traditional business models.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:

  • What is a DT?
  • What are the drivers and restraints shaping DTs?
  • What is the estimated market of DTs?
  • What is the adoption level of DTs?
  • Who are the leading DT providers?
  • What are the technological enablers of DTs?
  • What are the innovative application use cases of DTs?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Twin (DT) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Questions This Study Will Answer
  • What is a DT?
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Estimated Market for DTs
  • Level of Adoption across Industrial Business Segments
  • Global Leading DT Providers
  • Technological Enablers - DTs
  • Innovative Application Cases

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: M&As, Partnerships, and Collaborations for Industry Convergence
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Sustainability Approach
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Scalable and Modular DTs to Enable Customer-centric Approaches

4 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upg5h3


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

