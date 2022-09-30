Global Agricultural Films Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Agricultural Films Market Report by TBRC covers agricultural films market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022”, the agricultural films global market is expected to grow from $9.36 billion in 2021 to $10.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. As per TBRC’s agricultural films market research the market size is expected to reach $13.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing focus on improving agricultural output globally is expected to propel the agricultural films global market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Agricultural Films Market

The introduction of biodegradable polymers to enhance production is shaping the agricultural films global market. Major corporations are investing in biodegradable polymers with competitive mechanical properties in order to replace petroleum-based commodity plastics.

Overview Of The Agricultural Films Market

The agricultural films global market consists of sales of agricultural films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are made up of plastic materials and are used in various agricultural applications such as a glass alternative in greenhouses, row covers, hay bags, silo caps, trench silo coverings, plant bed covers, and for composting. The raw materials commonly used in agricultural films are low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), or ethylene-butyl acrylate (EBA) copolymers and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE).

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Low-Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Other Types

By Film: Geomembrane, Agricultural Silage Films, Agricultural Mulching Films, Greenhouse Plastic Or Covering Film

By Application: Agricultural Films For Bale Wrapping And Ensiling, Agricultural Films For Silo Bags Manufacturing, Agricultural Films For Tunnel Covers, Agricultural Films For Bunker Ensiling

By Geography: The global agricultural films market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Berry Global Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Coveris Group, Trioplast Industrier AB, Armando Alvarez Group, RKW Group, AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd., RPC Group plc, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Ab Rani Plast Oy, INDEVCO Group, Takiron Co. Ltd., Britton Group Inc, and Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of agricultural films market. The market report analyzes agricultural films market size, agricultural films market growth drivers, agricultural films market segments, agricultural films global market major players, agricultural films market growth across geographies, and agricultural films global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The agricultural films global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

