Volumetric Video Global Market Estimated To Grow At 30% Rate

Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2022”, the volumetric video market size is expected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2021 to $1.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.52%. The change in the volumetric video market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $5.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29.75%. The upsurge in the utilization of augmented reality is expected to propel the growth of the volumetric video market.

Key Trends In The Volumetric Video Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the volumetric video market. New technologies enable transparency of delivery and networked logistics paths. For instance, in 2020, Ant Media, a US-based company that provides solutions that specialise in live video streaming, launched Spaceport. The Spaceport product creates an end-to-end solution to capture dynamic scenes and offers a three-dimensional viewing experience. In addition, the Spaceport product supports video playback on VR goggles, web browsers, and mobile devices. To estimate the exact transformation matrix, Spaceport uses advanced Robot Operating System (ROS) algorithms, the Point Cloud Library (PCL), and calibration objects, which create a high-quality point cloud for each frame.

Overview Of The Volumetric Video Market

The volumetric video market consists of the sales of volumetric video technologies by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to digitise a three-dimensional (3D) space, such as the volume of a space, object, or environment in real-time using a number of cameras set around a target. Volumetrically captured objects, environments, and living entities can be digitised and repositioned on the mobile, web, or virtual worlds and viewed in 3D. The volumetric video allows the audience to focus on the content and, therefore, the message by mirroring the unique visual and emotional reality of the filmed actors to the audience.

Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Content Delivery: Projectors, AR/VR Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Smartphones, Volumetric Displays

• By Application: Sports and Entertainment, Medical, Signage and Advertisement, Education and Training

• By Geography: The global volumetric video market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, 8I Ltd, Google, Stereolabs, Scatter, Facebook, 4D View Solutions SAS, OTOY Inc., Dimension, Mark Roberts Motion Control, Sony Group Corporation, Canon Inc, Verizon Communications, IO Industries Inc, Evercoast, DGene, and 3nfinite.

Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of volumetric video global market. The market report analyzes volumetric video global market size, volumetric video global market growth drivers, volumetric video global market segments, volumetric video global market major players, volumetric video global market growth across geographies, and volumetric video global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The volumetric video market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

