Bioadhesives Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Bioadhesives Global Market Report 2022”, the bioadhesives global market is expected to grow from $3.97 billion in 2021 to $4.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The bioadhesives market size is expected to reach $6.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. Governmental regulations and policies to control environmental pollution are significantly contributing to the growth of the bioadhesives global market.

Key Trends In The Bioadhesives Market

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the bioadhesives market. Key players operating in the bioadhesives sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to reinforce their position.

Overview Of The Bioadhesives Market

The bioadhesives global market consists of sales of bioadhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as adhesive materials for artificial applications. Bioadhesives are natural polymers that are derived from bio-based raw materials to bond two surfaces together. It refers to the phenomenon in which synthetic and natural materials adhere to biological surfaces. Bioadhesives are cheaper and easier to manufacture and have the potential to replace synthetic adhesives.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Plant-Based, Animal-Based

By Production Methods: Direct Chemical Synthesis, Bacteria And Yeast Fermentation, Natural Organisms Farming

By Industry: Packaging Industries, Paper And Pulp Industries, Construction Industry, Personal Care, Healthcare, Other Industries

By Geography: The bioadhesives global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Arkema S.A., Beardow Adams, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., EcoSynthetix Inc., Bioadhesive Alliance Inc., DuPont, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cryolife Inc., Yparex B.V., Camurus, Follmann GmbH & Co. KG, Kollodis BioSciences Inc., and Bemis Associates Inc.

