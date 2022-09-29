Statement from Matthew J. Platkin on his confirmation by the New Jersey Senate as the State’s 62nd Attorney General

TRENTON – It is the honor of a lifetime to earn the bipartisan support of the members of the New Jersey Senate and be confirmed as the State’s 62nd Attorney General. Since my nomination, I have worked closely with the incredible public servants in the Department of Law and Public Safety, the dedicated women and men in law enforcement, and our community stakeholders to advance the cause of justice and protect New Jerseyans. I pledge to continue to work tirelessly to end the scourge of gun violence, to strengthen trust between law enforcement and the broader public, and to protect the rights of our residents. I want to once again thank Governor Murphy for his trust and support in nominating me to serve the people of this great State as New Jersey’s Attorney General.

