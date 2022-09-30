Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market to reach $8.39 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 25% CAGR, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report “Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market By Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Others), By Printing Technology (DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS), By Platform (Aircraft, UAVs, Spacecraft), By Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts), By End Product (Engine Components, Structural Components, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027”. The global aerospace 3d printing materials market size is projected to grow from USD 2.75 billion in 2022 to USD 8.39 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. Increased demand for lightweight and durable aerospace components and simplification of complex designs will drive the growth of the aerospace 3d printing materials market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=41380192



Browse in-depth TOC on “Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market”

180 - Market Data Tables

60 - Figures

List of Key Players in Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Industry:

3D systems Corporation (US), Stratasys, Inc. (Israel), Materialise N.V (Belgium), EOS GmbH (Germany), Ultimaker B.V. (Netherlands), EnvisionTec GmbH (Germany), EXONE (US), General Electric (US), Covestro AG (Germany), and Sandvik AB (Sweden).

Aerospace 3D printing materials can be broadly classified into three major material types, namely, plastic, metal, and others. Various plastic materials that are used in 3D printing include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), nylon, photopolymers, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), polycarbonate (PC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and other thermoplastics.

On the basis of platform, the aerospace 3d printing materials market is segmented into aircraft, UAVs, and spacecraft. An aircraft would experience the greatest number of developments. The need for lightweight, cost-effective aircraft, as well as the need for rapid production of complex parts, would drive the use of 3D printers in aircraft manufacturing.



Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=41380192



Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) to be the fastest-growing printing technology in the global aerospace 3d printing materials market in terms of value

On the basis of product type, the aerospace 3d printing materials market is segmented into Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Stereolithography (SLA), and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS). FDM is a fast and efficient process for producing large volumes of continuous shapes in varying lengths with minimal waste. This process has a significant advantage in that it can produce complex shapes with varying thickness, textures, and colors.

The various applications of aerospace 3d printing materials include prototyping, tooling, and functional parts. The advancements in 3D printing technology and the increasing adoption of 3D printers into manufacturing processes across industries can be attributed to the growth of the functional parts segment.

3D printing is used to develop various end products of aircrafts such as engine components, structural components, and others. Ease of design, improved strength, lightweight, and durability of manufactured components, as well as cost-effectiveness, all contribute to the growth of end products.

North America is expected to be the largest region in the Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market during the forecast period

US is the world's largest aerospace manufacturing hub. One of the primary factors driving the overall growth of the market in the North American region is the increasing prevalence of 3D printing technologies for the manufacturing of complex and lightweight 3D components.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=41380192



Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com