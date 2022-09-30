Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Report 2022”, the polyimide films and tapes market is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2021 to $1.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The global polyimide films and tapes market size is expected to reach $3.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%. The rising demand for electronics is significantly contributing to the polyimide films and tapes market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

Technological developments have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the polyimide films and tapes market. Major companies operating in the polyimide films and tapes sector is focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand.

Overview Of The Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

The polyimide films and tapes market consists of sales of polyimide films and tapes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for high-temperature resistance applications. Polyimide films and tapes provide excellent thermal, electrical, physical, and chemical resistance properties over a wide range of temperatures making them suitable for electrical insulation applications.

Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Polyimide Tapes, Conventional Polyimide Films, Colorless Polyimide Films, Other Types

• By Application: Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires And Cables

• By End User: Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Solar, Labelling, Medical, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global polyimide films and tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as DuPont, Taimide Tech. Inc., Saint-Gobain, Toray Industries Inc., Dunmore, 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Ube Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., EVERTECH ENVISAFE ECOLOGY CO. LTD., FLEXcon Company Inc., Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co. Ltd., and Shinmax Technology Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of polyimide films and tapes market. The market report gives polyimide films and tapes global market analysis and polyimide films and tapes global market forecast market size, polyimide films and tapes global market growth drivers, polyimide films and tapes global market segments, polyimide films and tapes market major players, polyimide films and tapes market growth across geographies, and polyimide films and tapes market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



