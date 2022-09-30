Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 24% Rate

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2022”, the BIPV market is expected to grow from $10.31 billion in 2021 to $13.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%. As per TBRC’s building-integrated photovoltaics market research the market size is expected to reach $30.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.9%. The increasing demand for zero-energy buildings is expected to fuel the building-integrated photovoltaics market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market

The introduction of new production facilities has emerged as a major trend gaining popularity in the building-integrated photovoltaics market. Major manufacturers operating in the building-integrated photovoltaics sector are focused on introducing new production facilities to meet the growing demand.

Overview Of The Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market

The building-integrated photovoltaics market consists of sales of building-integrated photovoltaics products (BIPV) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to solar energy generating products that are perfectly integrated into the building envelope and are a part of building components such as facades, roofs, and windows. Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) serve two main purposes, they act as the building structure's exterior layer while also generating power for on-site usage or export to the grid. This system can save money on materials and electricity, reduce pollution, and increase the architectural appeal of a building. BIPV systems are often introduced in between the development phase of a building or deployed within the course of a rebuild of an existing building when one of the wrap components is important to get replaced.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Polyscrystaline, Thin-Film, Other Product Types

By Application: Roof, Facade, Glass, Other Applications

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global BIPV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as First Solar Inc., Sharp Corporation, Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower Corporation, Hanwha Solar, Renewable Energy Corporation (REC), Panasonic, Kyocera Document Solutions Company, Canadian Solar Inc, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., Harsha Abakus Solar Private Limited, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Greatcell Energy Limited, and Global Solar Energy Inc.

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides a building-integrated photovoltaics market outlook. The market report analyzes building-integrated photovoltaics market size, BIPV market growth drivers, building-integrated photovoltaics market segments, building-integrated photovoltaics market major players, building-integrated photovoltaics market growth across geographies, and BIPV market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

