Insights Into The Global Vibration Sensor Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Vibration Sensor Global Market Report 2022”, the vibration sensor market size is expected to grow from $3.37 billion in 2021 to $3.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.52%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global vibration sensor market size is expected to reach $4.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.61%. The growing airline industry is expected to propel the growth of the vibration sensor market.

Key Trends In The Vibration Sensor Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the vibration sensors market. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology. For instance, in March 2020, SKF, a Sweden-based manufacturer of industrial products, launched a compact and cost-effective vibration and temperature sensor for monitoring the condition of rotating parts on heavy industrial machinery. The sensor, named SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1, enables customers to reduce both expensive unplanned downtime and their maintenance costs. It can be used to automate the gathering of data regarding the health of machinery.

Overview Of The Vibration Sensor Market

The vibration sensor market consists of the sale of vibration sensor devices or related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the frequency of vibration in a given system, machine, or equipment. Vibration sensors are devices that convert vibrations into electrical output and measure the levels of vibration in machines, devices, and equipment. These sensors are also used for measuring fluctuating accelerations or speeds or for normal vibration measurement.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Velocity Transducers, Electrodynamics, Accelerometers, Non-Contact Displacement Transducer

• By Material: Doped Silicon, Quartz, Piezoelectric Ceramics

• By Technology: Piezoresistive, Strain Gauge, Variable Capacitance, Optical

• By End-User: Aerospace, Coal and Quarry, Oil and Gas, Medical and Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Consumer Electronics

• By Geography: The global vibration sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as TE Connectivity Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Robert Bosch GmbH, Dytran Instruments, Inc, Fluke Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Keyence Corporation, Colibrys Ltd., DIS Sensors, SKF GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Omron Corp, and PCB Piezotronics.

Vibration Sensor Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of vibration sensor market. The market report analyzes vibration sensor global market size, vibration sensor global market growth drivers, vibration sensor global market segments, vibration sensor global market major players, vibration sensor global market growth across geographies, and vibration sensor global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



