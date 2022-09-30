Neurological Biomarkers Market Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities to 2031

Neurological Biomarkers Market 2031

This has led to non-invasive testing, drug discovery and early diagnosis of developmental and neurological diseases using biomarkers.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neurological Biomarkers Market forecast is expected to witness the highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period, owing to the increasing geriatric population and the launch of various products in the region to meet the growing demands. In addition, the development of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) for the early diagnosis of Parkinson's disease is a recent trend being followed in Japan.

Major factors driving the growth of genomic biomarkers market include increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, increasing incidence of ischemic stroke, high demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological development in clinical laboratory tests, tremendous development in infrastructure for data. Sharing and analytics such as bioinformatics and genomics are increasing awareness of biomarker-based personalized medicine.

Increase in the incidence rate of multiple sclerosis is driving the growth of the neurological biomarkers market. For example, between 750,000 and 1 million people over the age of 18 are living with MS in the US, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 2019. There are more people living with MS in the Northeast and Midwest than in the South.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abbott Laboratories,

• Myriad RBM,

• Proteome Sciences,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific,

• Athena Diagnostics,

• Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.,

• Quanterix Corporation,

• Diagenic ASA,

• Psynova Neurotech,

• Bio-Rad Laboratories.

