Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Unified Communication As A Service (UCaaS) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Global Market Report 2022”, the UCaaS market size is expected to grow from $30.25 billion in 2021 to $35.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.67%. The change in the UCaaS market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilising their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market size is expected to reach $65.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.61%. The rising demand for BYOD and mobility is expected to propel the growth of the unified communication as a service (UCaaS) industry.

Key Trends In The Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market

Artificial intelligence (AI)-induced automated transcription is one of the key unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market trends gaining popularity. AI transcription refers to the speech-to-text technology that replaces the requirement of a manual process. It saves time and increases the capabilities of industry professionals. Automated transcriptions are supported by the principle of automatic speech recognition. For instance, in 2020, Verbit, a USA-based company that uses smart AI technology to provide captions and transcription with speed and automation, launched its AI-powered transcription service, used by students, working professionals, and media outlets. Verbit's AI-induced automated transcription software delivers 99% accuracy rates in real-time.

Overview Of The Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market

The unified communication as a service market consists of sales of unified communication as a service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which are cloud-based service delivery models that offer all the necessary infrastructure, applications, and resources. It enables businesses to centralise their entire communication architecture and provide access to a variety of turnkey applications and services without the need to invest in bulky IT hardware or specialised support teams.



Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms, Conferencing, Others

• By Solution: Software, Services

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, IT-Enabled Services, Education, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Others

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Geography: The global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Fuze, Inc., Genesys, LogMeIn, Masergy Communications, Inc, Metaswitch Networks Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, Ringcentral Inc, Sify Technologies, Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Verizon Communication, Inc, Vonage, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Amazon.com, AT & T Inc., CenturyLink, Dial.

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market. The market report analyzes UCaaS market size, UCaaS market growth drivers, UCaaS market segments, UCaaS market major players, UCaaS market growth across geographies, and UCaaS market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The UCaaS market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

