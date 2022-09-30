Insights Into The Global Bromine Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Bromine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Bromine Global Market Report 2022”, the bromine market size is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The global bromine market size is expected to reach $5.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. According to the bromine market data, increasing demand for bromine in oil and gas drilling is significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Bromine Market

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a trend shaping the bromine market outlook. Major companies operating in the bromine sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their expansion into new areas and become industry leaders. For instance, in February 2021, W. R. Grace and Company, a US-based Chemicals company acquired Albemarle Corporation for $570 million. This acquisition significantly step-up W. R. Grace and the company's modest footprint in the pharmaceutical services industry. Albemarle Corporation is a US-based Chemical manufacturing company that specializes in bromine, refining catalysts, lithium, and applied surface treatments. Moreover, in June 2019, BSEF, the International Bromine Council with Avalon Consulting, and BSEF’s India consulting partners collaborated with Indian Chemical Council to launch the India Bromine Platform (IBP)). IBP is an opportunity to share technical information on bromine and its applications to enhance knowledge. The IBP’s mission is to spot and address issues pertinent to the Indian and global bromine industry.

Overview Of The Bromine Market

The bromine market consists of sales of bromine by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a water disinfectant or purifier. Bromine is a chemical element with deep red color toxic liquid with an irritating and offensive odor. Bromine is used in making dyes, fumigants, flameproofing agents, sanitizers, water purification compounds, agents for photography, vegetable oil, and an emulsifier in citrus-flavored soft drinks. It is also used as a disinfectant for surfaces due to its damaging effects on microorganisms.

Bromine Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Derivative: Organobromine, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide

• By Application: Biocides, Flame Retardants (FR), Bromine-Based Batteries, Clear Brine Fluids (CBF), Other Applications

• By End User: Oil And Gas, Automotive, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Textiles, and Other End Users

• By Geography: The global bromine market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ICL Group Limited , Albemarle Corporation, LANXESS AG, Tosoh Corporation, TATA Chemicals Ltd., Gulf Resources Inc., Solaris Chemtech, Honeywell International Inc., Perekop bromine, Hindustan Salts Ltd., Chemtura Corporation, Chemada Industries Ltd., JORDAN BROMINE COMPANY, Shandong Weifang Longwei Industrial Co. Ltd., and Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The market report analyzes bromine global market size, bromine global market growth drivers, bromine global market segments, bromine market major players, bromine market growth across geographies, and bromine global market competitors' revenues and market positioning. The bromine global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

