Muscle Stimulator Market Size Research Report: Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis 2030

Muscle stimulator market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muscle stimulator market size was valued at $122.46 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $183.88 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in popularity of sports, surge in demand for fitness products, and increase in incidence of muscle disorder and diseases drive the growth of the global muscle stimulator market. However, lack of usage guidelines and safety concerns and availability of alternative therapies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in technology integration creates new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• AxioBionics LLC

• Beurer GmbH

• BioMedical Life Systems, Inc.

• Colfax Corporation (DJO Global Inc.)

• EMS Physio Ltd.

• Liberate Medical

• OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd.

• RS Medical

• Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

• Zynex Medical

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Owing to postponement or cancellation of elective surgeries in hospitals and clinics, the demand for muscle stimulators decreased considerably. Neurometrix Inc. reported a decrease in net sales by nearly 20% in the fiscal year, 2019-2020.

• Many companies put their new investments and expansion plans on hold due to economic uncertainties that occurred due to the pandemic. However, the situation is expected to recover post-lockdown and roll-out of vaccination programs across several countries.

Based on product type, the neuromuscular electrical stimulation segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global muscle stimulator market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of arthritis and increasing sports injuries. However, the interferential segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the physical therapy and rehabilitation clinics segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global muscle stimulator market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to preference of physiotherapists toward stimulators as compared to manual techniques. The research also analyzes the segments including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and home care.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global muscle stimulator market, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to availability of advanced therapeutics, high level of awareness, and heavy expenditure by the government on healthcare. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness in the region and supportive government initiatives.

