Williston Barracks / MV Crash - DUI #3 Drug

CASE#: 22A1006262

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic                

 

STATION: Williston Barracks

 

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: September 29, 2022 at 1945 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South-bound at Mile Marker 78 in Richmond

 

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal Refusal, Criminal DLS

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Kirk Little                                              

 

AGE: 44

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

 

On September 29, 2022, at approximately 1945 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to the area I-89 South-bound at Mile Marker 78 in Richmond for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing South-bound with heavy driver rear side damage.


The operator was identified as Kirk Little (44) of Milton.  While speaking with Little, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Little was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI- Drug and transported to the Stowe Police Department for a DRE exam. 


At the conclusion of processing Little was lodged with a condition to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on September 30th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #3, Criminal Refusal, Criminal DLS

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: September 30th, 2022 at 0815 hours

 

COURT:  Chittenden

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

 

BAIL: $5000.00 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 



Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov

