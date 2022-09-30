Williston Barracks / MV Crash - DUI #3 Drug
CASE#: 22A1006262
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 29, 2022 at 1945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South-bound at Mile Marker 78 in Richmond
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal Refusal, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Kirk Little
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 29, 2022, at approximately 1945 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to the area I-89 South-bound at Mile Marker 78 in Richmond for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing South-bound with heavy driver rear side damage.
The operator was identified as Kirk Little (44) of Milton. While speaking with Little, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Little was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI- Drug and transported to the Stowe Police Department for a DRE exam.
At the conclusion of processing Little was lodged with a condition to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on September 30th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #3, Criminal Refusal, Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 30th, 2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
