Williston Barracks / MV Crash - DUI #3 Drug

CASE#: 22A1006262

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 29, 2022 at 1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South-bound at Mile Marker 78 in Richmond

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal Refusal, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Kirk Little

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 29, 2022, at approximately 1945 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to the area I-89 South-bound at Mile Marker 78 in Richmond for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing South-bound with heavy driver rear side damage.





The operator was identified as Kirk Little (44) of Milton. While speaking with Little, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Little was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI- Drug and transported to the Stowe Police Department for a DRE exam.





At the conclusion of processing Little was lodged with a condition to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on September 30th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #3, Criminal Refusal, Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 30th, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.