Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future Scope

global metal additive manufacturing market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.1 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D metal printing, is a specialized process for manufacturing metal components by using metal powder, wire, or metal sheet. Machineries use a laser or an electron beam to heat metal in powder or wire form to consolidates it into the form of an object.

The metal additive manufacturing market was hampered during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, owing to reduced R&D activities. In addition, metal additive manufacturing systems could not be effectively installed through OEMs during the lockdown period.

The research provides a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market. These insights shower necessary guidance to determine driving factors and implement strategies to gain a sustainable growth and tap on opportunities to explore the potential of the market.

Covid-19 impact:

• Manufacturing activities of Metal Additive Manufacturing halted due to implementation of global lockdown.

• Moreover, supply chain disruptions, shortage of labor, and unavailability of raw materials created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity.

• Several construction activities were delayed in order to maintain the social distancing norms.

• The demand from end use industries reduced significantly due to halt in day-to-day operations in 2020. However, the demand would grow steadily during post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

• The ban on import-export activities led to supply chain disruption and supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain will be restored.

Analyst review of the market:

Type

• Powder Bed Fusion

• Binder Jetting

• Direct Energy Deposition

• Bound Powder Extrusion

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

BeAM Machines, DMG Mori, EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, GE Additive, Renishaw, Sisma, SLM Solutions, Trumpf, Xi‘an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.

The key market players analyzed in the report include The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

