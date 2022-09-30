Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the water desalination equipment market is expected to grow from $12.12 billion in 2021 to $13.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global water desalination equipment market size is expected to reach $20.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. The rising urbanization and industrialization are expected to drive the growth of the water desalination equipment market going forward.

Key Trends In The Water Desalination Equipment Market

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the water desalination equipment market. Major companies operating in water desalination equipment are focused on developing advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Overview Of The Water Desalination Equipment Market

The water desalination equipment market consists of sales of water desalination equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce the salinity and other minerals from the discharged water to separate salt from water. The water desalination equipment includes multi-effect evaporators and reverses osmosis systems to treat seawater to become drinking water.

Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Membranes, Pumps, Evaporators

• By Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash Distillation, Multiple-Effect Distillation, Other Technologies

• By Application: Municipal, Industrial, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global water desalination equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Middle East holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Acciona S.A., Aquatech International LLC, Biwater Holdings Limited, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Genesis Water Technologies, IDE Technologies, Koch Separation Solutions, Lenntech, Pure Aqua Inc., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia Water Technologies, Advanced Watertek, Desmi A/S, DuPont, Ferrovial S.A, Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A., General Electric Company, Hatenboer, Prominent, Toray Industries Inc., Triwin Watertec Co. Ltd, Veolia Water Technologies, Wartsila Company, and Zhonghe Desalination.

Water Desalination Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of water desalination equipment global market. The market report analyzes water desalination equipment market forecast and market size, water desalination equipment global market share, water desalination equipment global market growth drivers, water desalination equipment global market segments, water desalination equipment global market major players, water desalination equipment market growth across geographies, and water desalination equipment global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The water desalination equipment global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

