Senate President Migz Zubiri on the Supreme Court Decision on POGO Provision in the Bayanihan 2

We respect the decision of the Supreme Court declaring the unconstitutionality of the POGO provision in the Bayanihan 2 Law as it finally puts to rest the applicable tax regime for offshore gaming activities.

We note that the issue may have been rendered moot by the subsequent passage of the Republic Act No. 11590, otherwise known as "An Act Taxing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations," which provides for the detailed tax obligations of the offshore gaming industry.

We however reiterate our call for the government to take a hard look at our POGO policy. We have to undertake an in- depth review of the pros and cons of allowing POGOs to operate in our country in light of the recent spate of abduction cases and other established negative social costs.