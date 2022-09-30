PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 30, 2022 SEN. REVILLA DENOUNCES THE CONTINUOUS SPATE OF KIDNAPPINGS IN THE COUNTRY Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. decries the recent spate of kidnappings not only in the metro but also in the nearby provinces. While some of these incidents have been disputed as fake news by authorities several weeks ago, the lawmaker has once again raised the alarm with the recent verified kidnapping in Cuenca, Batangas, involving a 32-year old man. This report has been verified by the Cuenca Police, who said that the victim was just walking along the street when he was taken by four to five unidentified men in bonnets riding a white van. It can be recalled that the veteran lawmaker from Cavite already called the attention of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on August 26, 2022. In his letter to Police General Rodolfo S. Azurin, Jr., PNP Chief, Sen. Revilla urged the PNP to seriously look into the matter in order to prevent its proliferation. This triggered the filing of Senate Resolution no. 207, which he authored, to inquire into the alleged increasing kidnapping incidents and recent spate of other criminal activities. Sen. Revilla denounces these series of criminal activities for causing widespread panic and fear, thus disrupting the rather peaceful daily lives of our people. Parents now fear for the safety of their children, especially at this time when schools have resumed face to face classes, and family members worry about their spouses and parents as recent occurrences involve not only women but also ordinary men. In fact, as confirmed by the Cuenca Police, the victim was an ordinary resident in the community. The lawmaker is again urging the PNP to intensify their efforts in pursuing these criminals, bring them to justice, and punish them with the full force and effect of the law. "It is our bounden duty to act with urgency and put an end to these atrocities. We owe it to our constituents to make them feel safe and secure in their homes and community, and assure them that they have a government that protects them at all times," said Sen. Revilla.