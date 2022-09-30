Jinggoy distributes DSWD cash assistance to Typhoon Karding victims; visits wake of 5 Bulacan rescuers

Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada distributed the government's cash assistance to an estimated 400 families in typhoon-ravaged areas in Quezon province and personally assessed the damage caused by Super Typhoon Karding.

"Dinamayan natin ang mga pamilyang naninirahan sa Burdeos, Quezon na matinding hinagupit ng bagyong Karding at ipinamagi natin ang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)," Estrada said.

"Nakapanlulumo ang sinapit ng mga kababayan natin doon. Kailangang kailangan nila ng tulong mula sa gobyerno at pipilitin natin na mapaabot sa kanila ito sa lalong madaling panahon. Mas kailangan nila ngayon ng cash para may pambili sila sa kanilang pangangailan at maayos ang kanilang masisilungan," he added.

At least P5,000 cash was provided per family in Barangay Carlagan in Burdeos, Quezon to cover their immediate needs and construction materials. AICS, which has been implemented by DSWD for decades now as part of its technical assistance and resource augmentation support to local government units (LGUs) and other partners, is part of the department's protective services for the poor, marginalized, vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals.

Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, proceeded to KB Gym in Malolos Bulacan to pay honor to the fallen rescue workers.

George E. Agustin, Troy Justin P. Agustin, Marby B. Bartolome, Jerson L. Resurrecion and Narciso Calayag Jr. who were members of Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office died while responding to flood-hit villages in San Miguel, Bulacan at the height of super typhoon Karding.