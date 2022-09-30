PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 30, 2022 Poe asks DOTr to address beep card shortage problem Sen. Grace Poe asked the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to come up with an effective solution to address the looming problem involving the shortage of beep cards to spare commuters from further woes. At the Senate finance subcommittee hearing led by Poe on the DOTr budget, its officials said there are some 400,000 stored-value beep cards in circulation that will expire soon but it still has a significant supply of singe-journey tickets that a passenger can buy each time they ride the MRT or LRT. "But if you buy a single-use ticket, magbabayad ka rin naman e mano-mano pa rin. Hindi 'yan solusyon," Poe pointed out. Asked by Poe, the DOTr officials said commuters cannot buy their single-journey tickets in advance, and every purchased single-journey ticket must be used within two hours. "'Wag nang dagdagan ng palamuti ang mga salita ninyo. Kaya ka nga bibili ng ilan para maiwasang pumila, e pipila ka pa rin to get that... What is our contingency para hindi na pipila," Poe asked. The DOTr said one of the solutions is to install a machine that would extend the expiry date of the stored-value tickets for a year, and passengers can just go to any station and have their cards' expiry extended. The DOTr added that some commuters have more than one stored-value card and that it has a program encouraging people to share their beep cards with their family or friends. The DOTr said it is currently pilot-testing the payment of fares via QR ticketing code using cellphones in LRT. "Can you develop that as soon as possible before the actual shortage is felt," Poe stressed. Poe sa DOTr: Solusyunan, problema sa beep card shortage Hiniling ni Sen. Grace Poe sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na gumawa ng epektibong solusyon para matugunan ang nakaambang problema sa kakulangan ng beep cards para hindi magdusa ang mga komyuter. Sa pagdinig ng Senate finance subcommittee na pinangunahan ni Poe, sinabi ng mga opisyal ng DOTr na may 400,000 stored-value beep cards ang malapit nang mapaso subalit sapat naman ang suplay ng singe-journey tickets na puwedeng bilhin ng pasahero sa bawat oras na sasakay sila sa Metro Rail Transit o Light Rail Transit (LRT). "Pero kung bibili ka ng single-use ticket, magbabayad ka rin naman e mano-mano pa rin. Hindi 'yan solusyon," punto ni Poe. Paliwanag ng mga opisyal ng DOTr, hindi maaaring bumili ng maaga ang mga mananakay ng single-journey tickets at kada bili nila nito, maaari lamang itong gamitin sa loob ng dalawang oras. "'Wag nang dagdagan ng palamuti ang mga salita ninyo. Kaya ka nga bibili ng ilan para maiwasang pumila, e pipila ka pa rin to get that...What is our contingency para hindi na pipila," tanong ni Poe. Sabi ng DOTr, isa sa mga solusyon ay ang paglalagay ng makina na magpapalawig sa expiry date ng stored-value ticket sa loob ng isang taon at ang mga pasahero ay maaring pumunta saan mang istasyon para magpa-extend ng expiry ng kanilang card. Dagdag pa ng DOTr, may ilang mananakay ang may higit sa isang stored-value card at may programa sila na humihikayat sa publiko na ibahagi ang kanilang beep card sa kanilang pamilya o kaibigan. Kasalukuyang pina-pilot test ng DOTr ang pagbabayad ng pasahe sa pamamagitan ng QR ticketing code gamit ang cellphones sa LRT. "Pwede ba ninyong tapusin 'yan sa lalong madaling panahon bago pa aktuwal na maramdaman ang kakulangan," diin ni Poe.