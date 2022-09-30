Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of Unknown Soldier in Sofia

AZERBAIJAN, September 30 - Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia.
The guard of honor was arranged for the head of state here.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
