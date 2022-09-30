Malaysia-China Flights Increase: Country Garden’s Forest City is Ready for Tourists

/EIN News/ -- JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong pointed out that the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has approved 12 additional direct flights from Malaysia to China, increasing the number of existing flights from three to 15.



On the other hand, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has set a new target of attracting 9.2 million tourists this year. As one of the tourist cards of Johor Bahru, Country Garden’s Forest City is ready for tourists.

Based on Country Garden's 26 years of design concepts, Forest City has cooperated with international professional teams such as SASAKI to design and develop. With a coastline of 4 kilometers, the city is designed with vertical green walls, sky gardens, and roof garden systems to form a multi-dimensional three-dimensional greening system.

With the recovery of tourism in Malaysia, all Forest City projects are running as usual. For example, Forest City Water Park has opened with programs including Surf n Slide, Water Fun Challenge, Water Maze, etc.

On the other hand, this smart city has first-class hotels, including the Forest City Golf Hotel and the Forest City Marina Hotel. Both hotels offer hundreds of luxurious rooms and are equipped with facilities such as a lobby bar, restaurant, fitness center, etc.

Forest City has also built two world-class courses, the Jack Nicklaus Legacy Golf Course and the Liang Guo Kun Classic Golf Course. In typical Nicklaus style, multiple tees ensure that golfers of all levels can enjoy the game. The Classic Golf Course is a breakthrough in the traditional design concept. The various slopes on the fairway increase the difficulty and interest of the golf game.

Forest City strives to create various tourism projects to provide tourists with an unforgettable vacation experience.

About Forest City

Forest City is a smart, green future city integrating environment, technology, and cutting-edge technology. The city was named one of "five new cities that will change the future" by Forbes.

For more information about Forest City, please visit:

Website: http://www.forestcitycgpv.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/forest-city-country-garden-pacificview

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForestCityCGPV

Media Contact

Company Name: Forest City

Telephone: +607 505 8888

Address: Jalan Forest City 1, Forest City, Pulau Satu, 81500 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia